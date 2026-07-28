QT Imaging Receives Israeli Ministry of Health Regulatory Registration

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced that the Israeli Ministry of Health has granted registration for the Company's scanner, authorizing commercialization of the system in Israel through February 2, 2028. The approval is based on the Company's existing U.S. FDA clearance and applicable Israeli regulatory requirements.

QT Imaging’s Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner produces true 3D, radiation-free and compression-free images of the breast using low-energy sound waves. The system provides quantitative imaging biomarkers derived from the intrinsic acoustic properties of breast tissue. The system is FDA-cleared as an adjunctive breast imaging device for women 18 years of age and older.

"This regulatory milestone is another important step in QT Imaging's international commercialization strategy," said Dr. Raluca Dinu, QT Imaging’s Chief Executive Officer. "Israel is internationally recognized for its leadership in breast cancer research, clinical innovation, and precision medicine. We are excited to bring our technology to Israeli clinicians while expanding collaborations with leading academic and clinical institutions."

The registration also supports QT Imaging's expanding clinical activities through its collaboration with Rambam Health Care Campus, Israel’s leading academic medical center. The planned clinical study will evaluate QT Imaging's Breast Acoustic CT technology in women with hereditary risk for breast cancer. Israel represents an important setting for hereditary breast cancer research because of its established national BRCA1/2 screening program and longstanding expertise in hereditary cancer management.(1)

"Our collaboration with Rambam provides an opportunity to generate important clinical evidence in a population where hereditary breast cancer has been extensively studied," added Dr. Dinu. "We believe quantitative Breast Acoustic CT imaging has the potential to complement existing breast imaging modalities by providing objective tissue characterization without exposing patients to ionizing radiation or breast compression."

(1) Greenberg R, Aharonov-Majar E, Isakov O, et al. Carrier screening program for BRCA1/BRCA2 pathogenic variants among Ashkenazi Jewish women in Israel: An observational study. Genetics in Medicine Open. 2023;1:100824. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gimo.2023.100824). Expand

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

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