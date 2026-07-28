Epredia Launches Automated Archiving of Pathology Samples to Bring Full Traceability to Cancer Diagnostics

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. & KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics solutions, has announced an agreement with Canada-based manufacturer Lab Improvements to bring intelligent archiving for tissue samples to U.S. pathology labs. Epredia will add two automated archiving solutions by Lab Improvements, BlockTracker and SlideTracker, to its product portfolio in the U.S., enabling more labs to access comprehensive traceability for the life of every pathology sample.

“With intelligent automated archiving, our customers don’t have to choose between throughput and efficiency. Epredia is offering pathology labs a way to reclaim their time and peace of mind, so they can better serve patients.” Share

For laboratories facing rising case volumes and persistent staffing pressures, manual archiving of tissue samples used in cancer diagnostics has long been a hidden drain on productivity, and a single misfiled block or slide containing a sample can stall an entire workflow. Designed for pathologists and laboratory leaders at hospitals, university medical centers, reference labs, and cancer centers, BlockTracker and SlideTracker automate the sorting, storage, and retrieval of pathology blocks and slides. This eliminates the need for manual filing, reduces the risk of lost samples, and helps labs reclaim staff time for higher-value work.

BlockTracker and SlideTracker allow facilities to build and automate a chain of custody around their samples, providing labs with a complete digital and physical record of where every sample is and who interacted with it, from the histology bench to off-site storage.

At the heart of the platform is the ability to store blocks and slides both physically and digitally, organizing samples easily between locations while high-density storage reduces space requirements and optimizes local and off-site pathology storage. BlockTracker brings high-throughput cassette archiving to labs of any size, with a single device capable of serving an entire hospital and archiving up to 1,500 blocks per hour, even handling historical specimens without disrupting daily workflow. SlideTracker replaces individual slide handling with automated archiving, loading 200 slides in less than five minutes and segmenting them automatically by barcode.

The system is built to fit the way labs already work and integrate seamlessly with other Epredia solutions, including the SlideMate Laser Printers for slides and cassettes. It preserves existing weekly or monthly archiving routines, integrates with any laboratory information system (LIS) and IT architecture, and uses standard histology block and slide boxes. An intuitive centralized database adds smart analysis and reporting that staff can access from any workstation in the lab. In addition to full chain of custody across the sample lifecycle and dramatically reduced risk of misfiled or lost specimens, this leads to meaningful savings in both storage space and long-term off-site storage costs.

“In cancer diagnostics, efficiency and confidence are both critical,” said Steven Lynum, President and CEO of Epredia. “With intelligent automated archiving, our customers don’t have to choose between throughput and efficiency. Epredia is offering pathology labs a way to reclaim their time and peace of mind, so they can better serve patients.”

To request a demo or pricing information, laboratories can contact their Epredia sales representative or visit www.epredia.com. Epredia is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TOKYO 6523).

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings (TOKYO 6523) in 2019. Epredia has manufacturing sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TOKYO 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Epredia, Ascensia Diabetes Care, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2025 were JPY 364.4 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. www.phchd.com