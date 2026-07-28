Claflin University Becomes Siembra Mobile's First HBCU Partner, Expanding Early Access to Historically Black Colleges and Universities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siembra Mobile Inc. today announced a landmark partnership with Claflin University, a private historically black liberal arts college in Orangeburg, South Carolina, making it the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to join Siembra's College Connect network. Based out of Stanford’s Graduate School of Education, Siembra Mobile has built virtual enrollment communities to engage with students and families earlier.

"By partnering with Siembra Mobile, we are intentionally engaging students and their families much earlier in their educational journey, providing them with access to information, mentorship, and opportunities that empower informed college decisions." Share

“Claflin University’s partnership represents a significant milestone for Siembra and the future of HBCU recruitment,” said Haley Platt, Chief Marketing Officer of Siembra Mobile. “Together with Claflin and the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), we’re creating earlier opportunities for students and families to discover HBCUs through meaningful engagement. We want to ensure HBCUs become a part of college conversations for students well before their senior year.”

While HBCUs continue to transform the lives of students across the country, many young people are introduced to these institutions too late—or not at all. National research shows that more than 60 percent of students report little or no familiarity with HBCUs, with only 14 percent of students interested in attending an HBCU say they were encouraged by a counselor or teacher (Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges).

“At NCRF, we've spent over two decades connecting students to the power of HBCUs, and the data on outcomes speaks for itself,” says Dr. Theresa Price, Founder/CEO of National College Resources Foundation. “HBCU graduates report significantly higher levels of financial well-being, career preparedness, and overall life satisfaction than their peers at non-HBCUs. Students at HBCUs are 33% more likely to graduate from college than students at non-HBCUs. Students will be even more prepared and graduate at even higher rates through partnerships like this with Siembra Mobile and Claflin University.”

Through this partnership, Claflin University will establish an earlier, mobile-first presence with students in Siembra's partner school districts, providing admissions information, scholarships, events, academic opportunities, and personalized engagement beginning as early as ninth grade.

“This partnership reflects Claflin University's commitment to reimagining how we connect with future students. For too long, many talented students have discovered the value of an HBCU only during their senior year of high school,” says Dwight B. Sanchez, the Vice President for Enrollment Management and Strategic Initiatives at Claflin University. “By partnering with Siembra Mobile, we are intentionally engaging students and their families much earlier in their educational journey, providing them with access to information, mentorship, and opportunities that empower informed college decisions. As the first HBCU to join the Siembra College Connect network, Claflin is proud to lead a national effort that expands access, strengthens college readiness, and ensures more students can envision themselves succeeding at one of our nation's premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Together, Claflin University, the National College Resources Foundation, and Siembra are building a more equitable enrollment pathway—one that strengthens connections between TK-12 schools and higher education while ensuring more students have meaningful opportunities to learn about HBCUs and envision themselves on those campuses.

About Claflin University

Founded in 1869, Claflin University is South Carolina's first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and one of the nation's premier liberal arts institutions. Located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, Claflin is nationally recognized for academic excellence, student success, leadership development, and social mobility. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs across the arts, sciences, business, education, and health disciplines while fostering a culture of innovation, service, and global engagement. Guided by its mission to develop visionary leaders with global perspectives, Claflin continues to prepare graduates who make meaningful contributions to their professions, communities, and society.

About Siembra Mobile Inc.

Siembra Mobile Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based education technology company, developed in collaboration with researchers from Stanford University's Graduate School of Education, that helps colleges, universities, and K–12 school districts build earlier connections with students and families through a mobile-first engagement platform. By creating virtual enrollment communities, Siembra enables institutions to share admissions information, scholarships, events, academic opportunities, and personalized communications beginning as early as ninth grade. Through research-backed mobile engagement and verified student data, Siembra supports stronger enrollment pathways while expanding access to college, career, transfer, and workforce opportunities.

About the National College Resources Foundation

Now in its 27th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Programs (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities. NCRF has helped over 700,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitated more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants.