James Steel & Tube, an Avis Industrial Company, Successfully Implements Rootstock ERP

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced that James Steel & Tube, a subsidiary of Avis Industrial Corporation, has successfully gone live on Rootstock Cloud ERP. The full-scope deployment, executed by Rootstock’s internal professional services team, unifies James Steel & Tube’s commercial, manufacturing, and quality operations on the Salesforce Platform — delivering real-time operational visibility and strengthening manufacturing control across the business.

"The Rootstock team's ability to understand our business and execute with precision is unlike anything I have experienced before." — Dan Barton, Chief Transformation Officer, Avis Industrial Corporation Share

James Steel & Tube manufactures structural steel tubing used in construction, transportation, and other industrial applications. The company is part of Avis Industrial Corporation, an innovative and diversified global manufacturer whose operating companies provide products and solutions for a range of industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, material handling, construction, and recycling.

“With Rootstock ERP now live, the commercial process flows naturally into manufacturing — from sales and quoting through MRP, purchase orders, work orders, and ultimately shipping — all in one connected environment,” said Dan Barton, Chief Transformation Officer at Avis Industrial Corporation. “Rootstock’s real-time reporting and dashboard capabilities on the Salesforce Platform are highly accessible and easily configurable by our users. In a high-volume operation like ours, the ability to gain meaningful, live insights on what’s happening in the business is genuinely transformative.”

Key capabilities and benefits of the company’s platform approach include:

Agentforce Sales gives the commercial team full visibility into order status and production timelines, keeping sales and operations aligned on a single source of truth.

A custom purchasing workflow, built by Rootstock, supports the company’s unique raw material acquisition model.

Integration with the mill’s programmable logic controllers (PLCs) enables work orders to be updated automatically from machine data, eliminating manual data entry on the shop floor.

ComplianceQuest, the company’s quality management system, streamlines receiving inspection and ensures materials are properly reviewed prior to production use.

A customer-facing Agentforce Experience portal allows James Steel & Tube’s clients to view order status and rolling production schedules.

The company now has the data foundation and option to develop AI-powered planning tools, including a rolling schedule recommendation engine to optimize mill sequencing.

“I have been part of many ERP implementations over the course of my career, and the Rootstock team’s ability to understand our business and execute with precision is unlike anything I have experienced before,” added Barton. “This has been a tremendous asset to our company, and this experience gave us the confidence in expanding our relationship with Rootstock through their Managed Services offering.”

Rootstock’s Managed Services will support platform continuity and future enhancements as the business continues to evolve. This single-platform approach at James Steel & Tube will serve as a model for additional Avis Industrial operating companies as they also look to modernize their operations.

“James Steel & Tube’s implementation is an outstanding example of what is possible when a customer strategically leverages a platform approach, a clear operational vision, and a commitment to building something truly differentiated,” said Caroline Marty, SVP of Global Professional Services & Enablement at Rootstock Software. “From the PLC mill integration to the elimination of manual shop floor data entry, this team has built an operation that is highly automated and highly scalable. We are proud of what was accomplished at James Steel & Tube and look forward to continuing to support the team as they build on this strong foundation.”

To learn how Rootstock helps product companies strengthen their operations and scale with confidence, schedule a demo today.

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About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to hear about its new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.