Dealer Pay Joins The Shop by FordDirect as a Preferred Vendor

SAINT CHARLES, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealer Pay, driven by Vehlo, today announced it has been named a preferred vendor in The Shop by FordDirect, which is a curated marketplace of trusted dealership solutions. Dealer Pay is the first payments solution approved as an endorsed vendor within The Shop. The inclusion of Dealer Pay in FordDirect marks the 27th OEM that Vehlo’s solutions now have a partnership with, highlighting the trust the automotive industry has in the company.

Dealer Pay is the first payments solution approved as an endorsed vendor within The Shop. The inclusion of Dealer Pay in FordDirect marks the 27th OEM that Vehlo’s solutions now have a partnership with. Share

Dealer Pay’s status as a preferred vendor in The Shop gives Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers direct access to Dealer Pay's vetted payments and point-of-sale platform, purpose-built for automotive retail. Designed to streamline the dealership payment experience, Dealer Pay helps modernize checkout, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience from service to sale.

"Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers run complex, high-volume operations, and they deserve payment technology that was built for that environment and not adapted to it," said Euwart Anderson, General Manager of Vehlo Dealerships. "Being named a preferred vendor in The Shop puts Dealer Pay in front of the dealers who are actively investing in their business. We're proud to be there, and we're ready to deliver."

The Shop connects dealerships with pre-negotiated pricing and verified vendors across every area of dealership operations. Vendor selection is rigorous: solutions must demonstrate measurable value before earning a listing. Dealer Pay's inclusion positions it alongside a select group of tools Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers can trust to improve operations and protect margin.

"We see product demos every day," said Beth Hill, COO of The Shop. "What matters isn't the pitch, it’s whether a solution solves a real problem for dealerships. Dealer Pay does exactly that, and we're excited to welcome them to The Shop and it’s available now for Ford dealers and Lincoln retailers.”

Dealer Pay offers a comprehensive, web-based payments and point-of-sale solution built exclusively for automotive dealerships. Its platform supports card processing, check and ACH processing, DMS integrations, surcharge options, mobile payments, and more all designed to eliminate friction across every department, from Sales and Service to Accounting and F&I. With over 25 years of experience and endorsements from multiple automotive state associations, Dealer Pay brings proven expertise to the dealerships it serves.

Dealerships can access Dealer Pay directly through The Shop at theshop.com or learn more at dealer-pay.com.

About Dealer Pay

Dealer Pay, driven by Vehlo, is the only connected payments platform built specifically for automotive dealerships, unifying how money moves across sales, service, parts, and accounting in a single system. Purpose-built for automotive retail, Dealer Pay automates payments, reduces errors, keeps dealerships compliant, and removes hidden fees while accelerating every transaction. The result is a smoother customer experience, simpler workflows for teams, and stronger profitability across every department. To learn more, visit dealer-pay.com.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://www.theshop.com. Learn more about FordDirect at https://www.forddirect.com/.