Winamp Announces Strategic Partnership with Deezer to Power the Next Generation of Its Iconic Music Player

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Winamp (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Deezer that will power Winamp's own premium music subscription service, marking a major milestone in the development of the next generation of the iconic Winamp Player.

Scheduled for release in H1, 2027, the new Winamp Player will introduce a completely reimagined listening experience built around a simple ambition: to reinvent the music player for the streaming era.

Under the agreement, Deezer will provide its white-label music streaming technology and global music catalogue, enabling Winamp to launch its own premium subscription offering under the Winamp brand. The service will be fully integrated into the new Winamp Player and delivered as a native Winamp experience.

Unlike traditional digital streaming platforms, the new Winamp Player will not be limited to music streaming. It will seamlessly combine premium streaming with users' local music libraries, internet radio stations, podcasts, personal cloud-based collections and other audio sources, while introducing a highly customizable interface, new social capabilities and innovative ways to discover, organize and enjoy music.

While full details of the product will be revealed closer to launch, Winamp confirms that its subscription streaming service will deliver a fundamentally different experience from today's traditional digital streaming platforms, reimagining both the listening experience and the subscription model.

More than twenty-five years ago, Winamp transformed the way millions of people listened to digital music. Despite the tremendous evolution of streaming services over the past decade, Winamp believes the core concept of the music player has remained largely unchanged. The company now intends to challenge that status quo once again.

The partnership will also benefit Winamp's long-standing community. Following the launch of the new platform, the legendary Winamp desktop player, still actively used by more than 40 million users worldwide, will include Winamp's premium music subscription service, powered by Deezer's streaming technology.

"Winamp has always been about giving users the freedom to experience music their own way. Twenty-five years ago we changed the way people listened to digital music, and we believe the time has come to challenge the listening experience once again. This partnership with Deezer gives us access to world-class streaming technology and one of the richest music catalogues in the world, allowing us to focus on what matters most: building a unique Winamp product that brings together everything users want to listen to in one place." - Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer, Winamp Group

"This partnership is much more than a technology agreement. It represents the coming together of two companies that share a passion for innovation in music. Deezer provides the streaming infrastructure; Winamp is creating a completely new product experience. Users won't simply discover another streaming service—they will discover a new generation of the Winamp Player." - Thierry Ascarez, Chief Business Officer, Winamp Group

“Much like Deezer, Winamp was part of building the foundation for the future, as the music ecosystem entered a new era through digital transformation, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the next phase of this iconic brand.” said Julien Delbourg, Chief Commercial Officer, Deezer. “Our role will be to support the vision of Winamp, and deliver a next generation music experience, through leading technology, a global music catalog, and two decades experience of bringing fans closer to their favorite artists.”

The next-generation Winamp Player is expected to launch in the first semester of 2027, with additional product announcements and previews to be unveiled in the coming months.

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About WINAMP

Winamp is one of the world's most iconic digital music brands. Today, Winamp is building the next generation of music experiences by connecting streaming, creators, fans and content into a single open ecosystem. Alongside its legendary media player, Winamp develops innovative services for artists, rights holders and music fans worldwide.

www.winamp.com

About WINAMP GROUP

Winamp Group (Euronext Growth Paris & Brussels: ALWIN) is a publicly listed music technology company building an integrated ecosystem across the music value chain.

Through its portfolio of brands — Winamp, Bridger, Jamendo and Hotmix — the Group develops complementary technologies spanning artist services, rights management, music licensing and digital music experiences. Together, these businesses are designed to create more value for creators, rights holders, partners and music fans.

Winamp Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels. (Ticker: ALWIN. ISIN: BE0974334667)

More information: https://winamp-group.com/

Follow Winamp Group on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winampgroup/

About DEEZER

Deezer is a leading independent music experiences platform, creating ways for people to Live the music. Founded in Paris in 2007, Deezer is available in 180 countries, and brings together a team of 550 people across France, Germany, the UK, Brazil and the US, sharing a passion for music, technology and innovation.

Deezer offers a full-range music catalog, lossless HiFi audio and innovative features designed to enhance discovery, engagement and personalization. With a mission to make music thrive, Deezer is committed to help build a more sustainable music ecosystem, and has pioneered both AI-music tagging and a new monetization model that better rewards artists and songwriters.

Beyond its direct-to-consumer service, Deezer partners with leading brands through Deezer for Business, extending its reach and driving brand value and user engagement across multiple industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware and retail.

Deezer is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6).

For the latest news, please visit https://newsroom-deezer.com/

For Investor Relations, please visit https://www.deezer-investors.com/

Please follow DeezerNews on X and Deezer on LinkedIn for real time information.

Deezer – Live the music

About DEEZER FOR BUSINESS

Deezer for Business is the B2B brand of Deezer, one of the world's leading independent music streaming platforms.

Deezer for Business is the first unified B2B platform dedicated to music for businesses. It brings together under one roof a fully licensed catalogue, proven technology and 20 years of music expertise, in a comprehensive suite of five complementary solutions: Deezer for Partners, Music as a Service, Deezer for Professionals, Deezer for Advertisers and Deezer AI Detection. More than 100 employees are exclusively dedicated to B2B, covering product, technology, sales and editorial.

Where music means business