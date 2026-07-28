Stream brings financial wellbeing solution to Albertsons Companies associates

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stream, the Workplace Finance benefit provider, today announced a new collaboration with Albertsons Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, to provide its 280,000 employees access to a comprehensive suite of financial tools, including Earned Wage Access (EWA)*. This collaboration gives Albertsons Cos. employees, from store associates to senior leadership, access to Stream’s full product suite, including access to EWA, the ability to track and budget earnings, build savings with a favorable APY** directly through payroll and learn from specialist financial education resources, giving them greater visibility over their day-to-day money management and long-term financial planning.

While many large retailers offer EWA, Albertsons Cos. is the first major U.S. supermarket chain to introduce a broad platform of Workplace Finance tools to its entire workforce through Stream. As employers compete to attract and retain frontline talent, Albertsons Cos.’ decision to introduce Stream reflects a broader evolution of financial wellbeing into a core component of employee benefits.

Launched earlier this year, Stream services are already making a difference for Albertsons Cos. associates. Recent survey results of Albertsons Cos. associates that have signed up for Stream show:

87% feel more in control of their money

77% are less stressed about money

84% feel better at managing their finances

87% are happy Albertsons Cos. introduced Stream

Portman Wills, co-founder of Stream, said: "This is the stuff that doesn't show up on a balance sheet – someone covering a car repair without panic, watching their savings grow for the first time, finally getting the support they were owed. A few months in, that's what's happening for thousands of Albertsons Cos. associates every week. That's what good looks like, and Albertsons Cos. is setting the standard."

Jennifer Weinstein, VP Benefits at Albertsons Companies, said: “Our associates are the driving force behind our organization and helping them thrive both in and out of work is our priority. We know that building financial resilience goes beyond just a paycheck, and we’re excited that so many of our associates are already using Stream’s tools to plan for their futures.”

Notes to Editors

On September 29, 2026, Weinstein will take the main stage at Financial Wellness ‘26 (FinWell), Stream's Workplace Finance conference in Dallas, bringing together HR, benefits, and payroll leaders from across the country. A long-time benefits leader and author of Benefits Burnout, Weinstein will share an honest look at the state of the profession and why financial wellbeing has become central to how employers support their people.

*© 2026 Earned Wage Access services in the United States are provided by Stream Platforms, Inc. (NMLS #2547041). Stream Platforms Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Stream Group Holdings Ltd, and an affiliate of Stream Platforms Ltd. Stream Platforms Ltd is the owner of all intellectual property rights and in all material published. All rights are reserved. Stream Platforms Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales (number 11173225) and registered with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

**Stream Platforms, Inc. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services associated with Stream’s Save product are provided by Piermont Bank, Member FDIC. The funds in your account are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor for each account ownership category in the event of a bank failure. *Annual Percentage Yield (“APY”) refers to the total amount of interest you can earn. APY of 5.13% is accurate as of October 2, 2025, is variable, and may be subject to change after the account is opened. The minimum amount to open an account and earn the APY is $5.00.

About Stream

Stream is the leading global Workplace Finance platform, reaching 4 million workers through 2,000 employers. Delivered by the employer in one easy-to-use app, Stream goes beyond Earned Wage Access – helping workers keep more of what they earn, build savings, claim the government benefits they qualify for, and plan ahead with an AI money coach, all built on responsible access to pay they've already earned. Stream partners with leading US employers including Albertsons Companies, Dollar General, Five Below, Wayfair and GE Appliances. As a Certified B Corporation, Stream is committed to improving financial outcomes for every worker.