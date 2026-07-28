Impartner Grows Quarterly Pipeline Generation with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Impartner, one of the fastest-growing providers in the channel-management space, grew its quarterly pipeline generation after rebuilding its account-based marketing program, according to the company.

Impartner builds the software other companies use to run their partner channels. Millions of active partners rely on its platform daily, and its solutions have facilitated over 1 billion deals worldwide. Its own marketing had fallen a step behind. The team worked from fragmented data and ran campaigns that were single-channel, inconsistent, and siloed.

The real issue was consistency. The message changed shape from one channel to the next, so a buyer met a different Impartner depending on where they looked. The company had never fully built out its account-based marketing, and it was using ZoomInfo for one narrow task, contact research. Market potential went untapped. For a company that sells go-to-market infrastructure, a disjointed demand engine of its own was a problem worth fixing.

The turning point was treating ZoomInfo as more than a contact database. Impartner moved its data, audience targeting, and campaign orchestration onto one platform and built every channel off a single, controlled target audience. That one audience is the mechanism. Because every channel draws from the same source, the company controls the tone and the message and keeps them consistent everywhere. Buying signals sharpen the timing. Research on target accounts, including news, activities, and personnel changes, tells the team which accounts are in the market and worth reaching now.

The rebuilt program produced gains across the funnel, according to the company. The first campaign built the new way drove an immediate increase of over 45% in website engagement and saved the team 15 hours through automation. Pipeline generation rose quarter over quarter. Three target accounts alone generated over six digits of influenced pipeline, and the company says lead quality improved, making follow-up calls more productive.

Impartner now treats ZoomInfo as a marketing and sales intelligence platform rather than a tool for one team. Its own framing is blunt: for marketing to be actionable, it has to be consistent. That principle, one audience across every channel, is the template the company applies as it scales.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.