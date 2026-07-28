Advocacy AI and Scott+Scott Announce Design Partnership to Build Custom Litigation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scott+Scott, one of the country's leading antitrust and securities litigation firms, and Advocacy AI, the first context and memory-driven AI platform built specifically for litigation, today announced a design partnership. The partnership gives Scott+Scott worldwide access to Advocacy's platform, along with custom solutions built for the firm's specific antitrust and securities litigation practice — work aimed at strengthening Scott+Scott's strategic edge and the outcomes it delivers for clients.

The partnership begins with a custom solution Advocacy has built for Scott+Scott's specific practice needs. That solution is now ready to work on the front lines for the country's most prolific complex litigation practitioners who prosecute the kinds of matters where missing a connection between documents, witnesses, or strategic developments can be decisive.

Advocacy's platform, powered by its proprietary Axiom architecture, builds a living memory layer for each matter — preserving and evolving the legal team's collective memory of the case, including its theory, as it develops from complaint through trial. In complex litigation, where discovery regularly accounts for the majority of case spend and legal teams routinely rotate across years-long matters, that continuity eliminates duplicative review and framing: instead of reassembling the case from disjointed pieces, the legal team works from what it already knows.

“Most of us at Advocacy started as litigators ourselves, so we know exactly what this work demands. The practice moves fast, and staying close to firms like Scott+Scott, who live these cases every day, across borders, is how we make sure Advocacy stays sharp instead of drifting from the reality of the work.”

— Téo Doremus, Co-Founder and CEO, Advocacy

“Antitrust, securities and mass tort litigation generate more documents and more moving parts than almost any other practice — the challenge has always been keeping the full picture straight as a case evolves. Advocacy is the first platform I've seen that takes that problem seriously rather than treating it as a search problem.”

— Patrick McGahan, Partner, Scott+Scott

"As a former litigator, I know the trust of a firm like Scott+Scott is not given lightly. We built Advocacy to amplify the judgment of the best litigators in the country, and their decision to design the future of their practice with us is the highest validation of that work. We are proud and privileged to support the next chapter of theirs."

— Isabella De Lisi, COO, Advocacy

The design partnership builds on an existing relationship between Advocacy and Scott+Scott, whose attorneys have used the platform since its early deployments. The formal partnership deepens that collaboration — extending Scott+Scott's global access to Advocacy and delivering custom solutions built for the firm's practice, as Advocacy continues to grow.

About Advocacy

Advocacy is an AI-native litigation technology company building the first context infrastructure for legal teams. Powered by its proprietary Axiom architecture, Advocacy creates and orchestrates a living intelligence layer for each matter — capturing, structuring, and activating knowledge across every stage of litigation. Operating at the case level, the platform delivers a continuous, unified understanding of the case for stronger, high-confidence, and defensible outcomes. Learn more at advocacy.ai and follow Advocacy on LinkedIn.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations. With 150 attorneys plus supporting staff in eight offices in the United States as well as one office in Canada and three in Europe, our advocacy has resulted in significant monetary settlements on behalf of our clients, along with other forms of relief.

Our attorneys have been recognized across legal publications, including by Lawdragon for being among the 500 Top Financial Lawyers, the 500 Leading Global Antitrust & Competition Lawyers as well as the 500 Leading Lawyers in America. In addition, we have received top rankings by Legal 500 in Antitrust as well as Securities Litigation, Chambers, and Best Lawyers. Our attorneys have been repeatedly recognized by the American Antitrust Institute for the successful litigation of high-stakes anticompetitive claims in the United States.