athenahealth Introduces Mobile Charge Capture From HybridChart to Help Clinicians Capture Revenue at the Point of Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth today announced Mobile Charge Capture, a new add-on capability for AI-native athenaOne® that helps ambulatory physicians and clinicians record professional charges in real time while rounding across hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other care settings. Offered by athenahealth through its Alliance Partnership with HybridChart, Mobile Charge Capture helps practices reduce delays between care delivery and charge entry, improving financial performance while simplifying documentation workflows for clinicians.

“Our goal was to build a solution that helps clinicians document the care they deliver when and where it happens. Bringing Mobile Charge Capture to athenaOne makes that approach available to more organizations nationwide.” Share

As care delivery becomes more distributed, healthcare organizations face growing pressure to improve financial performance and operational efficiency while adopting workflows that keep pace with how clinicians practice today. Too often, clinicians are forced to rely on memory, handwritten notes, or disconnected systems to document professional charges after care is delivered. The resulting delays between patient encounters and charge entry can lead to lost revenue, coding errors, and reimbursement delays, making timely and accurate charge capture critical.

“Care is delivered in real time, but revenue capture often depends on documentation that happens later,” said Michael Palantoni, chief strategy and corporate development officer, athenahealth. “That disconnect — which we’re helping to address — creates risk for practices and complexity for clinicians. HybridChart’s proven Mobile Charge Capture extends athenaOne with a workflow designed for clinical rounding.”

Nearly 70 athenaOne customers currently use HybridChart to support rounding workflows and charge capture across a broad range of specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, neurology, nephrology, and surgery. One of those customers is an acute telemedicine provider serving more than 1,800 practices and hospitals nationwide.1

According to HybridChart customer polling and internal analytics, practices transitioning from paper-based charge capture to Mobile Charge Capture report average revenue gains of 8% to 10%, reflecting fewer missed charges and documentation errors.2

“As a practicing cardiologist, I experienced firsthand how disconnected workflows can create complexity for physicians and financial challenges for practices,” said Dr. Gregory Sanders, founder and chief executive officer of HybridChart. “Our goal was to build a solution that helps clinicians document the care they deliver when and where it happens. Bringing Mobile Charge Capture to athenaOne makes that approach available to more organizations nationwide.”

Through its Alliance Partner program, athenahealth helps athenaOne customers adopt vetted partner capabilities that extend the platform in targeted areas and simplify access to new solutions. Mobile Charge Capture is now available nationwide. Learn more.

1 Active athenaOne practices using HybridChart based on athenahealth and HybridChart shared customer data. 2 Based on HybridChart customer polling and internal analytics, 2015–2026. Expand

About athenahealth

Since 1997, athenahealth has been curing complexity for ambulatory healthcare practices and the patients they serve, empowering them to deliver the best possible care and business outcomes through innovative clinical, financial, and patient engagement solutions. athenahealth connects practices, health systems, payers, partners and patients to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.

About HybridChart

HybridChart is a leading provider of mobile rounding software designed to streamline workflow efficiencies for medical specialists. The company’s innovative platform captures critical patient data, enabling healthcare providers to optimize revenue cycle management, improve patient care, and enhance operational efficiency. HybridChart’s solutions are trusted by hospitals and medical practices across the United States. Founded by Dr. Gregory Sanders, a practicing Cardiologist and Developer, HybridChart understands how to bridge the gap between the real-world needs of a rounding physician and the technology they need to improve their workflows.