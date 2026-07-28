Statement from Anthony T. DiPietro on DOJ Accountability Measures Following Darius Paduch's Heinous Crimes.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to today's announcement that Weill Cornell Medicine entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice resolving a criminal investigation into the institution's role in enabling former urologist Darius Paduch's decades of sexual abuse, attorney Anthony T. DiPietro issued the following statement:

"Today's announcement sends a clear message that medical institutions cannot ignore heinous crimes, shield and facilitate perpetrators, betray the patients who trust them, and expect to escape accountability. The DiPietro Law Firm has represented more than 400 survivors of Darius Paduch and recovered more than $1.2 billion for victims of institutional sexual abuse from the institutions that enabled and covered up his abuse. For years, Paduch survivors have maintained that Weill Cornell administrators failed to protect patients despite repeated warnings about his conduct.

I commend the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI for their work in holding one of the nation's largest medical institutions accountable and encourage anyone harmed by Weill Cornell or Dr. Darius Paduch to come forward. Exposing institutional cover-ups, and holding wrongdoers accountable is one of the most effective ways of increasing patient safety and preventing future harm."

About The DiPietro Law Firm

The DiPietro Law Firm is a national leader in high-stakes litigation involving sexual exploitation and abuse, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and institutional misconduct. The firm has secured landmark recoveries against Columbia University and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and currently represents hundreds of survivors in cases against Cedars-Sinai and former OB-GYN Barry Brock; NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine, Northwell Health, and former urologist Darius Paduch; and Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and former OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz.

With a track record of securing more than $2.2 billion for survivors, attorney Anthony T. DiPietro is widely regarded as the first patient safety attorney in the United States and a nationally recognized advocate for institutional accountability.