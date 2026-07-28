Endace and Aviz Networks Partner to Combine Intelligent Network Traffic Optimization with Always-on Packet Capture

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endace, the premier packet capture authority, and Aviz Networks, a pioneer in multi-vendor AI networking observability, today announced a technical partnership that combines EndaceProbe's always-on packet capture and visibility with the intelligent traffic optimization of Aviz Networks’ Deep Network Observability (DNO).

As AI workloads become mainstream, network monitoring must rapidly evolve to ensure organizations meet customer security and performance requirements. Combining these two solutions delivers fast, flexible and accurate network wide visibility across hybrid environments.

Aviz Networks’ DNO provides a software-defined, intelligent traffic layer to optimize network telemetry. Aviz Packet Broker filters and aggregates data, and Aviz Service Node dedupes and extracts traffic and telemetry before feeding to EndaceProbes and other performance monitoring tools.

EndaceProbes deliver best-in-breed, continuous packet capture and indexing for full network visibility and forensics. EndaceProbes take information from Aviz DNO to power hosted applications, generate rich information, and record full packet data. The EndaceProbe’s powerful API enables integration with a wide range of security and performance monitoring solutions from Fusion Partners, including Cisco, Corelight, Darktrace, Elastic, Fortinet, Google, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Vectra, and many more. This API integration gives both human analysts and AI agents rapid access to full packet data, reconstructed file transfers, and rich metadata, enabling fast, conclusive incident investigation and response, and threat hunting.

By combining EndaceProbes and Aviz DNO, organizations can:

Add to and reconfigure hardware functionality on the fly, for faster filtering and aggregation of relevant data

enable accurate event reconstruction with 100% accuracy

optimize delivery of network traffic streams to capture anomalies in seconds

reduce threat exposure through accelerated incident response and analysis

support stronger compliance and audit readiness (both products are FIPS 140-3 compliant and EndaceProbe appliances are also CC/NIAP NDcPP v2.2e certified and listed on the US DoDIN Approved Products List)

Avoid proprietary hardware with a vendor-agnostic software layer to control switches and analytics (Aviz), and an open platform that integrates with, and can host, commercial, open-source, or custom applications and tools (Endace).

"AI is transforming network and security operations, but its value depends entirely on trusted network evidence. Aviz's software-defined, disaggregated Deep Network Observability platform intelligently delivers optimized traffic to EndaceProbes, where continuous packet capture provides the definitive packet evidence needed to validate AI insights, accelerate forensic investigations, and respond to incidents with confidence," said Ilona Gabinsky, VP Marketing at Aviz Networks.

"Aviz Networks’ DNO gives customers optimized traffic streams for real-time, unified network visibility,” said Cary Wright, VP Product at Endace. “Pairing Endace and Aviz solutions delivers the flexibility and scalability required to accelerate and improve agentic SOC and NOC incident response and forensics.

Additional Resources:

Download the joint solution brief.

Keep up to date with the latest Endace news with Endace blog, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Keep up with the latest Aviz Networks news, events, and blogs.

About Endace:

Endace specializes in high-speed, scalable packet capture for cybersecurity, network and application performance. The open EndaceProbe Analytics Platform lets customers record a 100% accurate, packet-level history of activity across their hybrid cloud network. EndaceProbe appliances can also host network security and performance monitoring tools that need to analyze real-time or historical traffic in on-prem locations. Endace’s Fusion Partners provide pre-built integration with the EndaceProbe platform to accelerate and streamline incident investigation and resolution. www.endace.com.

About Aviz:

Aviz modernizes networking for the AI era with a full-stack, software-first platform spanning open networking with SONiC and NVIDIA Cumulus, deep network observability for security and compliance, and an agentic AI Platform. Aviz helps enterprises accelerate AI factory investments, reduce vendor lock-in, improve operational visibility, and automate NetOps - across data center, edge, and GPU networks.