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Global CRDMO Selects ValGenesis to Digitalize Validation at Greenfield Facility

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise digital validation, announced that a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) has selected ValGenesis to digitalize validation activities at its greenfield facility in a rapidly growing APAC biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

The deployment will support equipment qualification and computerized system validation, helping establish a standardized digital approach to validation from the outset.

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The implementation is part of the organization’s broader effort to modernize validation practices, expand automation, and strengthen data integrity. The deployment will support equipment qualification and computerized system validation, helping establish a standardized digital approach to validation from the outset.

As biopharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource drug development and manufacturing to integrated partners, the CRDMO market is projected to nearly double over the next five years, according to Future Market Insights’ 2025 CRDMO Market report, increasing demand for scalable validation frameworks that support long-term growth.

“Expanding manufacturing operations creates a unique opportunity to establish digital validation from the ground up,” said Wayne Baker, chief revenue officer at ValGenesis. “Life sciences organizations that invest in a strong validation foundation are better positioned to scale efficiently while maintaining inspection readiness as their operations mature.”

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit valgenesis.com.

Contacts

Further information
Althea D'Sylva, althea.dsylva@valgenesis.com

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ValGenesis, Inc.

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English

Contacts

Further information
Althea D'Sylva, althea.dsylva@valgenesis.com

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