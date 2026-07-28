ReCo Introduces the New ReCo Anywhere, Delivering a Modernized Payment Experience Across Every Organization We Serve

MOORPARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReCo, a leading provider of revenue collection technology and a 100GROUP company, today announced a major update to ReCo Anywhere, its cloud-based payment platform for municipalities. The release delivers a modernized interface and expanded functionality across desktop, tablet, and mobile, making payment processing faster and more efficient for both municipal staff and the constituents they serve.

The new ReCo Anywhere is here. Modernized payments for municipalities, higher education, and utilities. Smarter workflows, better security, and one system for every department. Share

What Is ReCo Anywhere?

ReCo Anywhere is the cloud evolution of ReCo Cashiering, the system that has served municipalities for nearly three decades. Strengthened by ReCo’s acquisition of the EZ SecurePay online payments platform in 2023, ReCo Anywhere gives municipalities a modern, secure way to accept payments online, whether deployed as a standalone system for utilities, taxes, and other municipal services, or connected alongside ReCo Cashiering to extend what it can do. Today’s release builds on that foundation with a new round of updates for both payers and administrators.

Smarter Payments, Streamlined Experience

The new ReCo Anywhere builds on the platform's existing strengths with meaningful improvements to usability and accessibility. Whether on desktop, tablet, or mobile, the updated design gives payers a seamless experience managing everything from property taxes and utilities to licenses and fees.

New payer-facing features include:

A redesigned interface that simplifies navigation and improves clarity

Enhanced bill search and parcel views for faster access to account information

A new transaction history feature allowing payers to view and download receipts, review past payments, and see bill details on demand

An improved multi-account management system for tracking and paying bills across multiple departments in one place

A multi-department checkout experience that lets payers combine bills from different departments, such as property tax, water, and motor vehicle fees, into a single transaction, laying the foundation for future capabilities including split payment methods, payment plans, and auto-pay

“The new ReCo Anywhere is the result of our ongoing commitment to making government payments more accessible and manageable for everyone involved,” said Jeff Brodsly, CEO of ReCo and 100GROUP. “By listening to the needs of municipalities and their constituents, we’ve created a system that works smarter, not harder.”

Built for Municipal Growth and Efficiency

The release follows a period of rapid growth and innovation for ReCo, driven by its ongoing collaboration with parent company 100GROUP. Backed by 100GROUP’s FinTech expertise, ReCo continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in government revenue management.

“This launch represents a major step forward in our mission to modernize municipal payments,” said Gary Norton, President of ReCo. “The new ReCo Anywhere not only enhances the user experience but helps governments improve operational efficiency, reduce administrative overhead, and deliver better service to their communities.”

More Power for Municipal Administrators

Behind the scenes, the new ReCo Anywhere gives municipal administrators a significantly more powerful set of tools for configuring and managing the platform:

Department-level bill form customization, so the data each department captures actually matches how it operates, from permits to utility bills to motor vehicle and health fees, reducing manual workarounds on the back end

A redesigned reporting experience with more intuitive layouts and improved filtering, plus the ability to export clean, ready-to-use Excel spreadsheets directly to finance teams

Stronger account and checkout protection, including adaptive reCAPTCHA that reduces fraud without adding friction for legitimate payers, and two-factor authentication for staff account access

Looking Ahead

This release is one part of a broader investment ReCo is making in its cloud technology. ReCo is also working to bring the full functionality of legacy ReCo Cashiering into the cloud through ReCo Anywhere, so clients who rely on ReCo Cashiering today have a clear, well-supported path to the cloud whenever they are ready to make the move.

As ReCo Anywhere's capabilities continue to expand, the platform is opening the door to new markets and sectors beyond ReCo's traditional municipal client base. Higher education institutions, utility providers, and enterprise organizations face many of the same conditions municipalities do, including billing spread across separate departments, aging on-premise systems, and constituents who expect to pay online. Higher education is the company's next area of focus, with additional sectors to follow as the platform grows.

About ReCo

For nearly three decades, ReCo has been a leader in providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to municipalities across the United States. Its revenue collection software for both in-person and online processes gives municipalities ways to improve services and reduce costs that were not possible a few short years ago. Cashiering and bill payments, financial interfaces, image processing, check processing, credit card processing, courts, law enforcement, utilities, city permits, and more are what ReCo clients depend on the company for. Learn more at www.recoanywhere.com.

About 100GROUP

100GROUP is a leading platform for business owners seeking comprehensive solutions in payments, software, and operations. As the parent company of ReCo, 100GROUP brings deep FinTech and business services expertise, helping clients streamline operations through innovation, integration, and support. Learn more at www.100group.com.