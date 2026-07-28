Everseen Acquires Viztel Portfolio from RadiusAI, Extending Its Vision AI Platform from Checkout to Full-Store Intelligence

CORK, Ireland & HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everseen, a global leader in Vision AI solutions for the retail industry, today announced it has acquired the Viztel portfolio from RadiusAI, extending its Vision AI platform from the checkout across the entire store. The acquisition closes the blind spot between checkout and the broader store, giving retailers a single AI-powered view of customer journeys, operations, and store performance while extending Everseen's market-leading revenue recovery platform into full-store intelligence.

Everseen has become the industry's leading platform for AI-powered revenue recovery, helping the world's largest retailers improve profitability through solutions including EverCheck, EverShelf and EverEagle. Viztel extends that intelligence across the entire store: from the moment a shopper walks in to where they move, what they engage with, how long they dwell, how queues form, and how they check out. Together, they create a unified Vision AI platform spanning checkout, shelves, inventory, store operations, workforce productivity, and customer journeys—giving retailers one intelligent view of the physical store.

Viztel is a computer vision platform that turns existing camera infrastructure into business intelligence spanning customer- and product-journey analytics, heat maps and dwell time, queue and occupancy analytics, inventory and freshness monitoring, and hazard and safety detection. It is built with privacy by design: Viztel generates insight from anonymized data, with no facial recognition and no capture of personally identifiable information, helping retailers pursue store-wide intelligence while meeting their privacy and data-protection obligations. The result is a view of not just what is happening across the store, but why, so retailers can act on it.

The acquisition strengthens Everseen’s portfolio in three areas:

Extend intelligence beyond checkout: Understand customer and product journeys from entry to exit.

Understand customer and product journeys from entry to exit. Optimize store performance: Improve labor allocation, merchandising, queues, and operations.

Improve labor allocation, merchandising, queues, and operations. Protect inventory and shoppers: Monitor freshness, safety, and on-shelf conditions.

“Everseen became the market leader by helping retailers recover value at scale through Vision AI. With Viztel, we're extending that same proven intelligence beyond checkout to the entire store,” said Joe White, Chief Executive Officer of Everseen. “Bringing together customer and product journeys, store operations, workforce productivity, and revenue recovery on one AI platform makes us uniquely positioned to help retailers understand not just what's happening in their stores, but why—and act on it.”

“We built Viztel to give retailers a complete picture of everything that happens in their stores, and I'm delighted that this portfolio is moving to Everseen,” said Bobby Chowdary, founder and CEO of RadiusAI, who is joining Everseen as part of the acquisition. “Everseen is exactly the right place to take this technology to the next level. Their expertise, platform, and scale mean Viztel will only get better from here.”

About Everseen

Everseen is a global leader in Vision AI that helps retailers enhance customer experiences, streamline store operations and reduce retail loss. Trusted by 11 of the top 20 global retailers, its technology is deployed across more than 150,000 checkouts and 10,000 stores worldwide. The Everseen Vision AI Platform delivers real-time insights that create smoother shopping experiences, improve operational efficiency and recover lost revenue. Learn more at: www.everseen.com.

About Viztel

Viztel is an advanced computer vision platform that transforms existing physical retail camera infrastructure into actionable business intelligence. Specializing in customer journey analytics, shopper tracking, and store-wide operational visibility, Viztel captures real-time behavioral insights from anonymized data, without capturing personally identifiable information, from the moment a customer enters the store. By mapping activity across the store, the platform empowers retailers across grocery, convenience, and pharmacy sectors to optimize labor efficiency, improve the customer experience, and drive overall operational performance.

FAQs

What does the Viztel acquisition change for retailers already using Everseen?

They can extend an existing Everseen deployment beyond checkout and high-value aisles to the entire store, on the same platform. Loss prevention, operations, and customer-journey insight live in one place, rather than being pieced together from separate point tools.

Is Everseen moving away from loss prevention?

No. Loss prevention remains the foundation of the platform. Understanding shopper behavior across the full store adds context that makes checkout and aisle detection more accurate and no less central.

How does Viztel handle customer privacy?

Viztel produces its insights from anonymized data and does not capture personally identifiable information. That design helps retailers pursue store-wide intelligence while meeting their privacy and data-protection obligations.

What happens to existing Viztel customers and contracts?

Contracts and service levels continue as is, so no immediate action is required. The bigger change is upside: Viztel customers gain a direct path to Everseen’s checkout and aisle-level loss prevention on the same platform. Previously, those capabilities typically required a second vendor.