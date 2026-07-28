Flow Traders Selects CoreWeave to Power Foundation Model Training for AI-Driven Quantitative Trading

LIVINGSTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreWeave, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Flow Traders, a leading global liquidity provider, selected CoreWeave as the primary AI cloud platform provider for its AI and deep learning division. The agreement marks Flow Traders’ migration of high-intensity training workloads to CoreWeave Cloud.

As quantitative trading firms build out dedicated AI and deep learning divisions, foundation model training has become a core competitive discipline rather than a side project. These workloads demand consistent multi-node performance at scale, a requirement that has pushed firms like Flow Traders to move beyond general-purpose clouds toward AI-native platforms built for frontier-scale trading.

“Tomorrow's innovations can't be built on yesterday's infrastructure,” said Joshua Mathew, co-head of Flow Traders’ recently announced AI and deep learning division. “We are committed to conducting cutting edge research to model financial markets, and our partnership with CoreWeave secures the technology and scale that is required for it.”

Under the agreement, Flow Traders has secured dedicated compute capacity to support the training of foundation models at the core of its AI-driven quantitative trading strategy. Flow Traders selected CoreWeave following a competitive evaluation that highlighted CoreWeave’s multi-node performance, a critical factor for the large-scale, high-intensity training workloads that define frontier model development in quantitative finance, along with CoreWeave’s technical support and roadmap planning.

“Flow Traders is one of the financial services firms pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI-driven trading, and that requires a platform that doesn’t buckle under multi-node, high intensity,” said Jon Jones, chief revenue officer at CoreWeave. “We built CoreWeave Cloud to deliver consistent performance at scale, and we’re proud to support Flow Traders’ AI and deep learning division as it moves these models toward production.”

CoreWeave was selected for its ability to deliver the cluster-level performance and reliability that AI-driven trading strategies demand, combined with an integrated software and support layer that helps teams move from training models to production applications and agents with confidence. As Flow Traders prepares to go live with its AI and deep learning division, CoreWeave's platform provides the technical foundation to support that launch and the growth expected to follow.

CoreWeave consistently delivers industry-leading performance, demonstrated by record-breaking MLPerf benchmark results, its position as the only AI cloud to earn the top Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX™ 1.0 and 2.0, and its #1 ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 in independent inference benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global ETF and digital asset liquidity provider, on a mission to become the liquidity provider of choice in a 24/7 global financial ecosystem. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders has built on its heritage in European equity ETFs to provide liquidity across more than 25,000 products in ETFs, equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and digital assets, on over 150 venues globally. With more than EUR 7 trillion in annual value traded and over 1,600 active counterparties, Flow Traders plays a central role in ensuring markets remain resilient and transparent. The Company is investing in frontier technologies to drive innovation across traditional and digital asset markets. Operating from eight offices across Europe, the Americas and Asia, Flow Traders brings together over 600 professionals representing more than 60 nationalities.