CG Life Combines With AI-Native Agency The Considered+AI to Create a New Model of Commercialization Partner

CHICAGO & NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CG Life, a specialized pharma agency built for the unique challenges of bringing therapies for rare, specialty, and hard-to-treat diseases to market, has combined with The Considered+AI, an AI-native agency built from inception for the era of generative AI. The union blends CG Life’s rare disease and precision medicine expertise with The Considered’s proven approach to amplifying world-class talent through AI to commercialize therapies with greater precision, differentiation, and impact.

Together, CG Life and The Considered are building a new model of commercialization partner purpose-built to help clients move faster from insight to action and connect more effectively with patients and healthcare professionals. Clients will see greater commercial impact from an operating model that amplifies scientific expertise, accelerates decision-making, and enables smaller senior teams.

“Despite remarkable advances in science, too many therapies struggle to achieve their full potential due to commercialization strategies designed for a different era,” said David Ormesher, CEO of CG Life. “For companies developing innovative therapies, success is no longer determined solely by clinical data. It depends on helping patients, caregivers, physicians, and advocacy groups understand why a new therapy matters and how it can change lives. The stakes have never been higher.”

CG Life has long translated complex science into results for biopharma and life sciences brands through integrated strategy, creative, PR, digital, and launch support. The Considered complements those capabilities with its AI-native operating model designed to amplify expert talent and with HealthControl™, its proprietary behavior-change framework, an approach that has enabled the agency to double in size every year since its founding. The Considered has supported seven major product launches over the past five years and was recently named Small Agency of the Year by MM+M.

“Breakthrough science deserves breakthrough commercialization,” said David Hunt, Founder of The Considered. “We built The Considered to be an AI-native home for world-class talent, believing the simultaneous arrival of generative AI and remote-first working would fundamentally reshape what a great agency could be. Joining CG Life brings together their deep scientific commercialization expertise with our AI-native culture to help ensure breakthrough therapies reach their full commercial potential.”

Ormesher continued, “Rather than gradually adapting to the AI era, this acquisition demonstrates CG Life's commitment to leading the transformation of scientific commercialization to drive greater success for our clients. The Considered is the leading AI-native pharma agency in the world, and together, we will offer a fundamentally different approach. The future belongs not to the biggest agencies, but to those that amplify world-class talent through AI-native ways of working.”

Hunt will continue to lead The Considered as its CEO, join the CG Life board, and remain a major shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About The Considered+AI

The Considered+AI is an AI-native pharma agency and home to world-class talent, built from inception for the era of generative AI. Named MM+M Small Agency of the Year 2025, the heart of its approach is HealthControl™, a proprietary three-step behavior-change framework that, combined with its AI-native operating model, enables teams to rapidly uncover market opportunities, pressure-test strategic assumptions, and develop launch-ready ideas in weeks rather than months. Since its founding in 2021, The Considered has doubled in size each year and has earned the trust of clients to support seven major product launches across rare, specialty, and hard-to-treat markets.

About CG Life

Founded in 2003, CG Life is a specialized pharma agency built for the unique challenges of bringing therapies for rare and hard-to-treat diseases to market, where traditional commercialization models often fall short. CG Life partners with biopharma companies to navigate the complexity of rare disease commercial launches by combining deep scientific expertise, strategy-led activation of physician and patient communities, and results-driven engagement to support what’s best for patients. The result is faster, more effective launches in markets where insight, creativity, and credibility determine success. Begin your journey at CGLife.com.