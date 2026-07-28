Conquest Integrates Shaping Wealth's Lydia to Combine AI Expert System with Behavioral Intelligence

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conquest Planning Inc. (“Conquest”), the AI-powered technology platform modernizing financial advice delivery across the full wealth spectrum, and Shaping Wealth, the leading provider of behavioral science-based learning and engagement solutions for the wealth management industry, today announced a new integration that brings Lydia, Shaping Wealth’s AI-powered behavioral intelligence agent, directly into the Conquest experience. Together, Conquest's Strategic Advice Manager® (SAM) and Lydia seamlessly combine analytical precision with behavioral coaching to help advisors deliver more thoughtful, human-centered advice at scale.

The native integration expands Conquest's advice delivery capabilities by helping advisors not only identify optimal financial strategies, but also communicate them with greater confidence, empathy and impact. While SAM analyzes client financial data and identifies recommendations through its proprietary AI expert system and deterministic calculation engine, Lydia equips advisors with behavioral intelligence, communication coaching and meeting preparation tools to aid them in navigating emotionally complex conversations and communicating more effectively. Together, the two agents help advisors determine not only what recommendations to make, but also how to deliver them in ways that build trust and inspire action.

“Even the most advanced financial plan only creates value if clients are willing to act on it. That’s where behavioral intelligence matters,” said Brad Joudrie, CEO of Conquest. “By combining our verifiable engine and AI assistant SAM Guide with Lydia's behavioral intelligence, we're giving advisors a more complete solution that helps them identify the right recommendations and communicate them in ways clients can understand, trust and act on.”

Available as an add-on within the Conquest platform, Lydia works alongside SAM Guide to answer questions and provide in-the-moment behavioral coaching directly in the advisor workflow, without the need to toggle between applications. Advisors can use Lydia to prepare for meetings, role-play difficult client conversations, draft follow-up communications and receive context-aware coaching tailored to their firm's language, values, products and prior client interactions.

“Great financial advice depends on both analytical excellence and human connection,” said Brian Portnoy, Founder and CEO of Shaping Wealth. “Conquest has built extraordinary technology for generating financial recommendations. Lydia helps advisors deliver that guidance with the skill, empathy, and confidence that build deeper, more meaningful relationships and inspire better outcomes. Together, Conquest and Shaping Wealth are bringing both dimensions of advice into a single workflow.”

“ATB Wealth’s philosophy balances expert advice with a relationship-based approach to holistic wealth planning that allows our clients to have the freedom to live life however they choose,” said Sherri Wright-Schwietz, Senior Vice President, Advisory Services, ATB Securities Inc. “By partnering with Conquest and Shaping Wealth, we’re combining the definitive—yet adaptable—financial roadmap of Conquest with Lydia’s behavioral insights to help our advisors move beyond the numbers. This allows us to humanize our expert advice at every step, building a path for our clients’ financial success that allows them to live life on their own terms.”

The integration is now available to Conquest customers. Advisors interested in learning more can contact their Conquest representative or visit conquestplanning.com/platform/behavioral-finance-agent.

To learn more about Shaping Wealth, visit shapingwealth.com.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is a leading financial planning software company that enables advice delivery across the full spectrum, from digital to hybrid to traditional advisor-led engagements. Powered by its proprietary AI expert system, Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), Conquest combines an auditable, deterministic calculation engine with intelligent, AI-enhanced features to help advisors build better plans, serve more clients and grow their practice. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans with a track record spanning more than 30 years in the financial planning software space. Its strategic investors include Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Canapi Ventures, Citi Ventures, BDC Capital, TIAA Ventures, USAA, BNY, Portage and Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, follow Conquest on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

About Shaping Wealth

Shaping Wealth is a learning and engagement platform that empowers financial professionals to thrive personally and professionally. Through live programs, digital content, and intelligent AI tools like Lydia, Shaping Wealth helps advisors build stronger relationships, make better decisions, and deliver advice that truly resonates. Learn more at shapingwealth.com.