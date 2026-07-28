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The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day July 30 With Any Slice, Half Price for All Dine-In Guests

Much-Anticipated Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake Debuts on National Cheesecake Day

original The Cheesecake Factory celebrates National Cheesecake Day on July 30 with any slice, half price for all dine in guests.

The Cheesecake Factory celebrates National Cheesecake Day on July 30 with any slice, half price for all dine in guests.

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE):

What

On Thursday, July 30, The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – by offering any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price to all dine-in guests*, and introducing its newest flavor: Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake.

 

The Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake is creamy milk and white chocolate marbled cheesecake on a rich, crunchie toffee brownie. For every slice of Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake sold through July 29, 2027, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, dedicated to fighting hunger through a network of food banks**.

 

When

Thursday, July 30, 2026

During regular business hours

 

Where

All of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A. (dine-in only)

 

Visuals

  • Busy dining rooms with guests celebrating National Cheesecake Day
  • More than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecake including the new Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake
  • The Cheesecake Factory managers available to discuss cheesecake flavors and general excitement about National Cheesecake Day

 

For more information, please visit https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/whats-new

* Offer valid July 30, 2026 for dine-in only. One slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. Must be present. Offer valid at restaurants in the U.S.A. Subject to availability.

** Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 375 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia®, Flower Child® and a collection of other FRC brands. Internationally, 36 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2026, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the thirteenth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com, www.iamaflowerchild.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune. ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Contacts

Media Contact
Berk Communications
Brooke Levine / Alexandra Seibt
732-735-5982 / 440-413-6606
cheesecake@berkcommunications.com

Industry:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

NASDAQ:CAKE
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Berk Communications
Brooke Levine / Alexandra Seibt
732-735-5982 / 440-413-6606
cheesecake@berkcommunications.com

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