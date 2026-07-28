Liaison Rebuilds Higher-Education Outreach Around Account-Based Marketing with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Liaison, an enrollment and admissions technology company serving more than 40,000 higher education programs, has rebuilt its outreach around account-based marketing, targeting entire institutions rather than single contacts.

Liaison has spent more than three decades building enrollment and admissions technology for higher education. Its Centralized Application Service supports admissions for more than 40,000 programs across over 1,200 campuses. For most of that time, its marketing ran one contact at a time. The team would pick a person at an institution, send a message, and wait to see if that person replied.

The problem was structural. No two institutions are built alike, and a single enrollment decision usually involves more than one office, from admissions to program leadership. Targeting one person left the rest of the buying group untouched. If that contact went quiet, the whole account went quiet, even when several other people on campus had a say.

Working with ZoomInfo, Liaison's growth marketing team rebuilt the motion around the account. It now builds custom audiences that combine demographic, firmographic, and buying-signal data, so a campaign reaches the real group of stakeholders inside an institution rather than one title. The same data surfaces accounts the team had not reached before. Those audiences feed directly into HubSpot, where follow-up audiences build off campaign engagement and open opportunities, so the targeting updates as accounts move. The company calls the result a true account-based marketing motion, and says building and segmenting audiences this way is something it cannot do anywhere else.

The early signs came fast. A brand-awareness campaign the team launched while still learning the platform was a low-spend test, and it produced almost immediate form submissions, which the company counted as an early win. Since then, Liaison reports higher campaign engagement and a more consolidated marketing technology stack, according to the company. Weekly working sessions with its ZoomInfo account team gave it clearer visibility into campaign spend and performance.

The shift changed how Liaison sells. Instead of pitching one person, it can position itself as a solution for an entire institution. For a company that reaches more than 1,200 campuses, addressing the whole buying group rather than a single contact is the difference between a message that lands and one that waits.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.