OpenEvidence Launches New Education Platform Offering Continuing Education (CE) and Maintenance of Certification (MOC) Credit

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenEvidence, the leading AI-powered medical search and decision support platform, has launched a new education platform offering accredited, interprofessional continuing education (CE) and Maintenance of Certification (MOC) credits for NPI-verified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. Physicians can additionally earn Maintenance of Certification (MOC) credit through select certifying boards. As AI-powered clinical tools become increasingly common, it is essential that accredited CE keeps pace with the evolving reality of practice. The OpenEvidence Education Platform is powered by the same underlying models that support OpenEvidence, adapted to create personalized, accredited learning experiences for clinicians.

Designed to bridge the gap between point-of-care practice and CE, the new accredited learning experience draws on each clinician’s routine use of OpenEvidence. Clinicians often use OpenEvidence in the context of a patient case, clinical uncertainty, or a specific question arising in practice. The new learning experience builds on that engagement by inviting clinicians to reflect on what they learned from their interactions with searched-for material, and by linking those reflections to the content blueprints and requirements of participating certifying boards. The experience recognizes learning when clinicians engage with evidence-based content, consider its relevance to practice, identify a key learning point, and document reflection on how the information informs their clinical reasoning, knowledge, or future care decisions. This creates a more natural bridge between real-world information needs, accredited CE, and continuing certification.

“The best learning in medicine comes from real patient care. We designed this experience around that principle, connecting clinical context, searched-for evidence, and reflective learning to the competencies defined by certifying boards,” said Mondira Ray, MD, MBI, Senior Vice President of Clinical Informatics at OpenEvidence. “Our goal was to make earning CE and MOC credit feel like a natural and meaningful extension of clinical practice, not an added task.”

“What is particularly compelling is the depth of personalization,” said Vishal Patel, MD, Vice President of Clinical Partnerships and AI Education at OpenEvidence. “Each activity is grounded in the educational framework of the clinician’s specialty board, helping ensure that learning prompted by real clinical questions is connected to the knowledge and competencies most relevant to that clinician’s practice.”

“We are excited to be collaborating on this robust platform as the accredited provider of the continuing education and certification learning experience associated with this cutting-edge tool, using AI effectively and responsibly,” stated Dorothy Caputo, MA, BSN, RN, President of AKH, Inc., Advancing Knowledge in Healthcare.

OpenEvidence is used by clinicians across every specialty and practice setting to bring high-quality, evidence-based decision support to the point of care. This new experience marks a shift toward a more individualized, streamlined, and practice-integrated model for accredited CE and continuing certification. It is available today at no cost to all NPI-verified physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. Physicians completing their CME requirements can also track CME earned through OpenEvidence on the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education’s CME Passport® platform, where they can generate transcripts and monitor completion of state relicensing CME requirements. To learn more, visit openevidence.com/cme.

About Accreditation:

In support of improving patient care, this activity has been planned and implemented by AKH, Inc., Advancing Knowledge in Healthcare and OpenEvidence. AKH, Inc., Advancing Knowledge in Healthcare is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to support clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. OpenEvidence was founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge. Learn more at openevidence.com.