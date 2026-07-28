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The Plunk Foundation Doubled Its Donations with ZoomInfo

The data-privacy nonprofit used verified contact and company data to identify mission-aligned organizations and reach the executives it had no other way to meet.

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that The Plunk Foundation, a nonprofit working to protect data privacy for children and disadvantaged communities, doubled its donations over about a year after it began using verified contact and company data to find and reach potential supporters.

The Plunk Foundation, established in 2022, works to close the data-privacy gap for children, families, and underserved communities. To grow, it needed donors, and the supporters it most wanted sat in the C-suite. As a new nonprofit, it had no established network and no easy way in. Its executive director spent hours researching prospective donors by hand.

The real problem was not finding names. It was reaching the right leaders at the right time, and knowing which organizations were worth approaching at all. A small nonprofit rarely has a path to a senior executive. For an organization built to protect people's privacy, every hour spent hunting for contacts was an hour taken from the mission.

About a year ago, the foundation began using verified contact and company data to define who to approach and how to reach them. It credits two things. Coverage deep enough to surface mission-aligned organizations, including groups supporting women and women's rights, children, and marginalized communities, along with the leaders inside them. And contact data accurate enough to reach those executives directly, instead of guessing at an inbox or a switchboard. The foundation says that without data of that depth and breadth, it would have had no way to connect with executive teams.

The results followed within about a year, according to the organization. Donations doubled. The foundation received six letters of support from recognized organizations, including the OMNIA Institute for Contextual Leadership. Several of the C-suite leaders it first identified this way now serve as senior advisors on its board of directors, where they continue to invest in its work.

For a young nonprofit, the change turned a cold list into a network. The foundation now reaches privacy professionals, academics, and international organizations it once had no way to find, and it is building its donor base from the same source.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.

Contacts

Media contact:
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ZoomInfo
PR@zoominfo.com

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ZoomInfo

NASDAQ:GTM
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Headquarters: Vancouver, WA
CEO: Henry Schuck
Employees: 3500
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media contact:
Public Relations Team
ZoomInfo
PR@zoominfo.com

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