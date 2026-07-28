OhioHealth Taps Qventus to Automate Care Operations Across the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qventus, the leader in automated care operations software for health systems, today announced that OhioHealth has expanded its partnership to include the Perioperative Care Coordination and Surgical Growth Solutions, making them the latest health system to implement Qventus’ AI solutions across the enterprise. This expansion builds on OhioHealth’s success with Qventus’ Inpatient Capacity Solution, which saved nearly 13,000 excess hospital days - equivalent to almost 35 excess patient years - generated $5.1M in cost savings, and automated nearly 2,900 hours of administrative work for frontline staff.

AI has advanced to the point where it can meaningfully reduce below-license work for frontline staff, lower overall costs, and improve the patient experience in ways that weren't possible just a few years ago. Yet while 65% of health system leaders rank the pressure to operationalize AI at 7 or higher out of 10, only 4% have achieved scaled implementation with measurable outcomes. After years of sustained ROI with Qventus' Inpatient Capacity Solution, OhioHealth turned to Qventus to achieve ambitious goals for its perioperative program — scaling their PAT program to ensure more patients are optimized for surgery while driving strategic surgical growth, ultimately dialing down their overall cost curve. Their expanded partnership is now driving transformation across the category that more than 70% of health system leaders rank as "very critical" or "mission-critical" to their 2026 objectives: automated care operations across care settings.

“OhioHealth is committed to adopting technologies that strengthen care delivery and support our caregivers,” said Brian Jepson, Market President, OhioHealth. “Building on our experience using Qventus’ AI-enabled operational platform, we’re expanding this work into the perioperative setting to help reduce administrative burden, better prepare patients for surgery and increase access to surgical care through more efficient scheduling. These efforts support our mission to improve the health of those we serve.”

AI admins to supercharge PAT staff and improve the patient experience

With the Perioperative Care Coordination Solution (PCC), Qventus’ high-tech sidekicks can track down patient records, confirm patient availability for phone calls, intelligently mine and summarize charts, and risk-stratify patients to remove below-license administrative work for PAT nurses. Built by anesthesiologists and PAT nurses with extensive PAT clinic experience, Qventus' solution addresses the full complexity of pre-admission testing workflows unlike other voice-only point solutions. OhioHealth can now optimize more patients further in advance of their surgeries, reduce 72-hour surgery cancellations, and allow nurses to spend more time focused on patient care.

AI teammates to drive strategic surgical growth

After implementing EHR-native tools and other AI solutions without seeing the strategic growth results they were seeking, OhioHealth turned to Qventus. With Qventus’ Surgical Growth Solution, OhioHealth gains access to a suite of AI assistants that orchestrate end-to-end workflows to increase robotics volume, improve primetime utilization, and accelerate service line growth. Fully embedded in OhioHealth’s Epic EHR and clinic EMRs, Qventus’ suite of AI teammates works 24/7 to ensure the right cases are in the right rooms at the right time - ultimately attracting more volume from independent surgeons. Machine learning algorithms are personalized to surgeon preferences and behavior patterns, intelligently matching open OR slots with the right surgeons, eliminating first-come, first-served inefficiencies and prioritizing high-value cases.

Automating care operations across the enterprise

OhioHealth joins a growing number of health systems expanding their relationship with Qventus beyond a single care setting. The expansion underscores a broader industry shift toward viewing automated care operations as a critical part of a health system’s tech stack. By deploying Qventus across care settings, health systems are realizing the full potential of an integrated AI platform that delivers sustained ROI and adapts to their evolving needs, a trend that has been validated in recent research. Unlike new point solutions that require resource-intensive implementations, Qventus clients benefit from a unified platform with fully embedded EHR integrations and proven AI assistants who work together to automate complex workflows for overburdened staff.

“We build our solutions with clinicians who deeply understand pain points in care delivery, removing administrative burden so care teams can focus on what matters most: patient care. When health systems experience the tangible impact of automated care operations in one area, they see the potential to transform operations system-wide,” said Mudit Garg, CEO and co-founder, Qventus. “OhioHealth exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking leadership that understands AI isn't just about solving isolated challenges. They saw firsthand how Qventus’ AI platform alleviates the burden from frontline staff and unlocks same-store margin improvements across the organization. We're honored that they’ve chosen to deepen our partnership and look forward to helping them improve patient outcomes, decrease surgery cancellations, and unlock strategic surgical growth that strengthens their ability to serve their community."

Learn more about Qventus’ Perioperative Care Coordination and Surgical Growth Solutions here.

About Qventus

Qventus uses AI to intelligently automate operations across care settings to help health systems secure the margins needed to achieve their mission of delivering exceptional care to patients in their communities. Leveraged by more than 150 hospital facilities, Qventus' enterprise platform and AI solution suite reduce the administrative burden, identify potential issues upstream, surface suggested interventions, and actually take action to solve problems for busy healthcare staff—a collective system of action that sits on top of a hospital's enterprise systems of record. Qventus unlocks best-in-industry ROI by driving strategic surgical growth, creating capacity, and reducing costs, all while delivering powerful insights to help solve long-standing operational challenges once and for all. 100% of clients say they consider Qventus part of their long-term strategy. Learn more at www.qventus.com.

About OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable healthcare organization based in Columbus, Ohio. Driven by its Mission to improve the health of those we serve, OhioHealth serves its communities through 16 hospitals, over 200 ambulatory sites including physician offices, urgent care centers and outpatient procedure facilities. OhioHealth has over 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers who are committed to providing patient-centered, compassionate care. As one of the largest employers in Central Ohio, OhioHealth provides nearly $800 million in annual community benefits. For more information, visit OhioHealth.com.