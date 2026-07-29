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EarnIn Partners with Workday to Bring Enhanced Direct Deposit to Millions of Working Americans

EarnIn’s integration with Workday’s Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching (EDDS) program creates a seamless path to financial wellness and credit-building opportunities for millions of U.S. workers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EarnIn, a leading earnings management company, announced today a partnership with Workday, the enterprise AI platform for HR, finance and IT. EarnIn will be integrated into Workday’s Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching (EDDS) experience, enabling access to EarnIn’s earnings management tools for employees across the Workday ecosystem. Workday serves more than 11,500 organizations worldwide - including more than 65% of Fortune 500 companies.

Through new API integrations and an optimized workflow, the EDDS feature is designed to remove the need for manual entry of routing and account numbers. This creates a more efficient enrollment and distribution experience, enhancing both data integrity and financial equity for today’s workers.

Employees who choose EarnIn through Workday’s EDDS experience can sign up for other EarnIn services that are available with an EarnIn account such as Live Pay, Early Pay, Balance Shield and Credit Monitoring.

“The paycheck is becoming a digital product,” said Ram Palaniappan, Founder and CEO of EarnIn. “We’re partnering with Workday to bring access to EarnIn’s leading earnings management tools directly into the systems employees already use every day. Streamlining access to earnings management tools is a win for employers and employees.”

“Financial wellbeing is a priority for employees and has become a strategic priority for employers,” said Saqib Sheikh, global vice president, partner strategy & growth, Workday. “Welcoming EarnIn into Enhanced Direct Deposit helps our customers better serve the financial wellbeing of their employees with streamlined access to powerful earnings management tools. Our upcoming direct deposit tools reduce friction, aiming to make it easier for employees to send their paychecks where they need them to go to best manage their pay.”

EarnIn will be available to employees of Workday payroll customers beginning October 1, 2026.

About EarnIn

EarnIn is an earnings management company on a mission to build a more equitable financial system for the people traditional finance has left behind. From on-demand earnings and early access to earnings, EarnIn helps customers take control of their money and build momentum — without debt. Through Earn Better by EarnIn and EarnIn Payroll, EarnIn extends that mission to the hiring and payroll process as well. Learn more at earnin.com.

Contacts

For further information please contact the EarnIn press office at press@earnin.com.

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EarnIn

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Contacts

For further information please contact the EarnIn press office at press@earnin.com.

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