Skyli and LumaIQ Bet Your Telecom Bill Should Be Measured, Not Marketed

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumers who long suspected they pay for more connectivity than they get can soon prove it. Skyli, Inc., a privacy-first consumer financial protection platform, today announced an exclusive partnership with LumaIQ, Inc., an institutional-grade telecom intelligence company, to show households what their internet and mobile bills deliver.

Skyli reads the fine print. LumaIQ measures the network. Together, households finally see what their telecom bills really deliver. Share

American households now spend roughly $280 per month on internet and mobile yet comparison tools rely on advertised prices and affiliate commissions consumers cannot verify.

The first joint product automates telecom cost optimization. Skyli flags hidden fees, unfair terms, and dark patterns, while LumaIQ contributes proprietary radio-level telemetry gathered independently of the carriers. LumaIQ also surfaces more competitive rate plans from carriers and resellers, letting consumers weigh price against real performance. The analysis runs without storing user data, keeping consumers in control.

"Consumers deserve better prices and packages than they're getting today," said Joshua Bae, CEO of Skyli. "Skyli's consumer-first AI and LumaIQ's expert network data work as one. Together we level the playing field that's long been tilted toward the providers. Now, consumers can make better-informed choices with confidence.”

“We spent forty years inside this industry, and we built LumaIQ on a single conviction: the only benchmark consumers can trust is an independent one,” said Bill Stueber, former Telecom Industry CEO and a founding partner of LumaIQ. “Most comparison sites are paid by the very carriers they claim to rank. We took the harder road and built an independent measurement platform instead. Pair that with Skyli’s ability to read the fine print that no human ever finishes and overlooked optimal plan options finally come to light.”

The alliance is exclusive to both parties, with an initial five-year term that renews automatically. Neither company will offer the capabilities it contributes to the other's direct competitors, protecting the joint offering as it scales.

The commitment goes beyond product. The two companies will support each other's growth directly, opening their financial networks, validating each other's technology for investors, and serving as long-term corporate references as both firms expand. It aligns incentives across the data and consumer layers.

After launch, the companies will extend the architecture into new expense verticals, enterprise, and government.

About Skyli

Skyli, Inc. is a consumer financial platform that closes the information gap between merchants and consumers. It surfaces hidden charges, unfavorable terms, and deceptive design patterns, then gives consumers practical ways to protect their money. Skyli is a zero-data platform that does not store user data. Learn more at www.skyli.ai .

About LumaIQ

LumaIQ, Inc. is an institutional-grade telecom intelligence company founded by industry veterans with four decades across wireless, fiber, and network engineering. Built on independent measurement and proprietary radio-level telemetry, LumaIQ delivers unbiased connectivity benchmarks and transparent cost analysis. Learn more at https://getlumaiq.com/ .