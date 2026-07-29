Magnolia Oil & Gas Board Declares Previously Announced 9 Percent Dividend Increase

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2026. Today’s announcement represents a 9 percent increase to Magnolia’s quarterly dividend rate providing an annualized dividend of $0.72 per share. The increase in the quarterly dividend rate was recently announced in conjunction with Magnolia entering into a definitive agreement to acquire WildFire Energy (the “Acquisition”). Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur late in the third quarter of 2026.

“Today’s quarterly cash dividend declaration by Magnolia’s board reflects our strong confidence in the high-quality and capability of the WildFire assets. The higher free cash flow generation supports improved shareholder returns driving an immediate increase of 9 percent in our quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share,” said Chris Stavros, Magnolia’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “The combination of these two exceptional businesses will improve our position for sustained growth, strengthen our financial returns, and increase our dividend-per-share payout capacity, ultimately creating improved long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia (MGY) is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily concentrated in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders by delivering steady, moderate annual production growth resulting from its disciplined and efficient philosophy toward capital spending. The Company strives to generate high pre‐tax operating margins and consistent free cash flow allowing for strong cash returns to our shareholders. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the consummation of the Acquisition and the transactions contemplated thereby, the completion of the Notes Offering, the expected synergies of the Acquisition, Magnolia’s share repurchase program, Magnolia’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs and capital expenditures, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, the words could, should, will, may, believe, anticipate, intend, estimate, expect, project, the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Magnolia disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Magnolia cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Magnolia, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. In addition, Magnolia cautions you that the forward looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the following factors: (i) the expected timetable for completing the Acquisition, the results, effects and benefits of the Acquisition, future opportunities for Magnolia, other plans and expectations with respect to the Acquisition, and the anticipated impact of the Acquisition on Magnolia’s results of operations, financial position, growth opportunities and competitive position; (ii) the market prices of oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), and other products or services; (iii) the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, NGLs, and other products or services, including impacts of actions taken by OPEC and other state-controlled oil companies; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Magnolia; (v) Magnolia’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Magnolia to grow and manage growth profitably; (vi) legislative, regulatory, or policy changes, including those following the change in presidential administrations; (vii) geopolitical and business conditions in key regions of the world; (viii) cybersecurity threats, including increased use of artificial intelligence technologies; and (ix) the possibility that Magnolia may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including inflation. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in Magnolia’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. Magnolia’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.