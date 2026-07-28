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RenalEdge GPO Welcomes Trace Medical as a New Vendor Partner

Participants Gain Access to Flexible Dialysis Machine Rental Solutions

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RenalEdge GPO is pleased to announce a new vendor partnership with Trace Medical, a national provider of dialysis machine rentals, home medical equipment solutions, and biomedical services. Through this partnership, RenalEdge GPO participants gain access to flexible dialysis equipment rental options designed to support growth, preserve capital, and meet changing operational needs.

Founded in 2004, Trace Medical has built a reputation for delivering reliable equipment and responsive service to healthcare organizations nationwide. In 2023, the company expanded into the dialysis market, bringing its proven approach to equipment management and customer support to dialysis providers across the country.

“We are very pleased to work with the RenalEdge team to deliver value-based solutions to its membership," said Greg Apostolou, Chief Executive Officer of Trace Medical. “Trace recognizes the opportunity for local and regional dialysis providers to fill an industry gap, and we are happy to be a part of that effort by providing access to dialysis equipment, and service of that equipment, at a cost structure normally achieved only by national providers.”

"Partnering with RenalEdge GPO enables us to expand access to our solutions and deliver greater value to providers nationwide," said Elliot Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer of Trace Medical. "The capital investment required for dialysis equipment can be significant, particularly for organizations focused on growth. Our rental program offers a flexible, capital-efficient alternative that allows providers to scale operations while preserving balance sheet strength."

As healthcare organizations seek new ways to balance operational demands with financial stewardship, Trace Medical's rental model provides an alternative to traditional equipment purchases. Providers can access the equipment they need while maintaining flexibility to adapt to changing patient volumes, expansion opportunities, and evolving business priorities.

Additional information about this partnership, including enrollment details, will be shared on the RenalEdge website. To learn more, visit www.RenalEdge.com.

About Trace Medical

Founded in 2004, Trace Medical is a leading provider of home medical equipment solutions, serving healthcare organizations nationwide. Originally focused on ventilator rentals, the company has expanded its offerings to include dialysis machine rentals and biomedical services across a variety of care settings. Trace is committed to delivering dependable equipment, responsive service, and flexible solutions that support the evolving needs of its healthcare partners. www.TraceMedical.com

About RenalEdge GPO

RenalEdge GPO is an exclusive group purchasing organization operated by Renal Services Exchange (RSE), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Renal Healthcare Association (RHA). RHA represents nearly 11% of U.S. dialysis facilities and serves approximately 60,000 patients nationwide. RenalEdge delivers transparent, trusted, and value-driven purchasing solutions to help independent dialysis providers thrive. www.RenalEdge.com

Contacts

Colin Carthen
ccarthen@renaledge.com

Industry:

Trace Medical

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Colin Carthen
ccarthen@renaledge.com

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