Morgan Stanley Investment Management Selects Figment as a Staking Provider for Its New Ether and SOL ETPs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figment, the largest non-custodial institutional staking provider, has been selected by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. as a staking provider for Morgan Stanley Ethereum Trust (NYSE Arca: MSSE) and Morgan Stanley Solana Trust (NYSE Arca: MSOL), which began trading today. The funds are the first spot Ether and SOL ETPs from a major U.S. bank-affiliated asset manager to include staking from day one.

Both funds integrate staking at launch, with an anticipated 95% of staking rewards passing through to shareholders. MSSE generally intends to stake 50% to 80% of its ETH holdings and up to 100% of its SOL holdings, although these amounts can vary. More fund details are available in Morgan Stanley Investment Management's press release and in each fund's prospectus.

These launches reflect two years of regulatory advances. When spot Ether ETPs first came to market in July 2024, staking was not part of the approved products. SEC staff guidance and updated exchange listing standards opened the path through 2025, and the first staking-enabled U.S. ETPs launched later that year, with Figment serving as a staking provider.

"MSSE and MSOL extend what we started with MSBT to the two largest Proof-of-Stake networks, with staking integrated from day one," said Ally Wallace, Global Head of ETFs at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "Our clients want access to these markets through structures they already understand, and these funds are expected to pass 95% of staking rewards through to shareholders."

For institutional investors, MSSE and MSOL’s structure addresses the operational barriers to staking directly. Both funds provide Ether and SOL exposure, and participation in staking, through exchange-listed vehicles that can be held in standard brokerage accounts. No key management, validator operations, or onchain reward accounting is required of the shareholder.

“Our job underneath is simple to describe and hard to do well: run the validators, manage the risk, report accurately, the way we have for our institutional client base across the globe." — Josh Deems, Head of Revenue at Figment.

A genesis validator on both the Ethereum and Solana networks, Figment supported staking in exchange-traded products internationally before it was permitted in the U.S., and operates under Full NORS Certification for Ethereum, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001, with slashing protection behind client assets.

About Figment

Figment is the leading independent provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 1,500 institutional clients including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads to Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

The information herein is being provided for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be relied upon as, legal, business, tax, or investment advice. Investors should read each fund's prospectus carefully before investing.