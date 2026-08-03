Superblocks and AWS Announce Strategic Collaboration to Bring Secure Enterprise AI App Development to Amazon Bedrock

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superblocks, the enterprise vibe-coding platform for generating internal AI applications, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a multi-year collaboration to make Superblocks' generative AI platform available within customers' AWS environments, including Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Bedrock is a platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale, providing access to a broad selection of fully managed models from leading AI companies through a unified API. As a result, enterprise customers will be able to build, secure, and deploy AI applications while leveraging the security, privacy, and performance of AWS.

Superblocks is the frontier enterprise vibe-coding platform that allows business teams to build, secure, and deploy internal AI apps for business automation while IT & Security teams maintain control of governance. Share

As part of the collaboration, Superblocks will integrate with Amazon Aurora to spin up databases for new AI-generated applications with best-in-class price-performance and scale-to-zero capabilities within the customer's environment. Amazon Aurora is a fully managed, high-performance relational database service built for the cloud, delivering up to 6x the throughput of standard engines along with automatic scaling and enterprise-grade security at global scale.

Solving for the Generative AI Needs of Enterprises

As vibe coding permeates every facet of the enterprise, customers face growing AI sprawl and shadow IT. Superblocks provides both the AI coding capabilities and governance layer for enterprise-grade vibe coding, enabling business teams to deliver IT-approved applications on a self-serve basis while IT and security teams centrally control auditing and security.

Bringing Superblocks to Amazon Bedrock, Amazon EC2, and Amazon Aurora gives enterprises an org-wide capability to deliver internal applications built by business teams—with all data and code secured within their trusted security perimeter in AWS through Superblocks' Cloud-Prem deployment model.

Superblocks' AWS Cloud-Prem model gives enterprises the speed of a managed AI application platform while allowing IT and security teams to preserve their existing AWS network controls, governance policies, and production security requirements.

Superblocks Smart Router on Amazon Bedrock delivers up to 30% cost savings by intelligently matching each task to the most cost-effective model. It reserves frontier models only when they're needed, as open-source models increasingly close the performance gap.

"Customers are done being beholden to expensive frontier models. They want model choice that delivers the best price-performance for every task, and that's exactly what Superblocks Smart Router offers, with the security and performance of Amazon Bedrock behind it," said Brad Menezes, CEO of Superblocks. "Today, business users are vibe coding on their local desktops with no secure path to production on top of their private enterprise data. Our partnership with AWS provides the infrastructure for that secure path, and it lets IT teams configure policy agents that check AI-generated code against enterprise standards before it ever reaches production."

"Giving AWS customers the flexibility to run Superblocks in their own virtual private cloud with model choice on Amazon Bedrock means business teams can build AI applications on enterprise data without putting security at risk," said Jason Bennett, Vice President and Global Head of Startups and Venture Capital at AWS. "Enterprises want speed and control—Superblocks delivers both, enabling self-serve automation org-wide while IT maintains governance. That's what successful AI adoption at scale looks like."

Joint Go-to-Market

As part of the collaboration, AWS will serve as Superblocks' preferred cloud provider, and both companies will co-market this new offering to customers leveraging AWS field enablement, as well as promote hands-on AI app development workshops to help enterprises move from AI prototypes to governed production applications on AWS.

Customers will also be able to procure Superblocks through AWS Marketplace, simplifying contracting, budget alignment, and committed-spend utilization for AWS customers adopting Superblocks across business teams.

About Superblocks

Superblocks is the frontier enterprise vibe-coding platform that allows business teams to build, secure, and deploy internal AI apps for business automation—while IT & Security teams maintain control of governance. Superblocks Smart Router enables customers to leverage multiple models in a single harness to drive down cost per task. Superblocks has raised $60M in funding from Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, Meritech Capital, Greenoaks, and leading angel investors. For more information, visit www.superblocks.com.