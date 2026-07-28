Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits and Braskem Announce Bio-Acetone as a Coproduction Opportunity in Ethanol Facilities

MONTREAL & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS), a global leader in yeast, enzymes, microbials and nutrition, and Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and global leader in the production of biopolymers on an industrial scale, today announced an innovative bio-acetone production platform for the corn-ethanol industry that enables producers to generate a new coproduct alongside ethanol. Combining LBDS' proprietary fermentation technology with Braskem's bio-acetone recovery process, the solution creates a new revenue stream for biorefineries while maintaining ethanol production performance and providing access to a guaranteed demand for all bio-acetone produced.

“Pairing Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits’ expertise in yeast and fermentation with Braskem’s knowledge of biochemicals and biopolymers is a natural fit,” says Craig Ammann, Vice President of Business Development for LBDS. “LBDS has served ethanol producers for decades and we continuously look for options to help boost their bottom lines and shield them from market volatility. This is a unique way to do that, based on strategic partnerships.”

After five years of collaborative development and validation, Braskem and LBDS are now making the technology available to the U.S. ethanol industry. The companies have engineered an innovative yeast strain to enable bio-acetone production during fermentation, without affecting performance. Braskem developed bolt-on technology to separate the resulting bio-acetone from ethanol and will be responsible for all bio-acetone sales and market development. Acetone is a mature market with global demand of over 8 million tons per year, serving segments that are seeking new solutions from renewable sources.

“The team at LBDS brought their expertise in yeast and their extensive knowledge of the ethanol industry, complemented by our experience in chemicals and bioproducts, to make this collaboration a success,” says Cirilo Vieira, Business Development Director – Renewables & Biochemicals at Braskem. “We are eager to offer this sustainable acetone alternative to our customers. It is a significant step for the petrochemical industry toward a sustainable future, in every sense.”

Bio-acetone is a drop-in replacement for fossil-based acetone and can be used in cosmetics, paints and coatings, acrylics, adhesives, and personal care applications. It is 100% renewable, benzene-free, phenol-free and verifiable through a C14 test.

About LALLEMAND

Lallemand Inc. is a privately held global company founded in Canada at the end of the 19th century, specializing in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms. The company serves the baking, winemaking, distilling, ethanol, brewing, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, food, fermentation, pharmaceutical and agriculture industries. Lallemand currently has more than 6,300 employees located in over 50 countries on five continents. For more information visit www.lallemand.com

About Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits

Lallemand Biofuels & Distilled Spirits (LBDS), is a business unit of the Canadian yeast and bacteria producer Lallemand, Inc., based in Milwaukee, WI. LBDS is the global leader in biotechnology for alcohol production and is the leading supplier of ingredients and value creating services to the global fuel ethanol and distilled spirits markets. For more information on us, please visit www.lbds.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With industrial operations in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in approximately 70 countries. To learn more visit, www.braskem.com.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding future events. These statements reflect Braskem’s current beliefs and expectations with respect to Braskem’s business, the economy and other future conditions and are based on assumptions, are subject to risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth in the market segments in which Braskem competes and in which its products are sold (ii) unexpected delays or other problems in production at Braskem facilities, (iii) increased competition from imports or in the export markets, (iv) inability to anticipate future market trends and the future needs of Braskem’s customers, (v) the impact of natural disasters on Braskem’s facilities, its suppliers and customers; (vi) the development of alternate products, and (vii) other factors detailed in documents Braskem S.A. files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.