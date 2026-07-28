Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Selected as Hub Anchor for Missouri Rural Health Transformation Program

CLINTON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) has been selected by the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) to serve as a Hub Anchor organization for Missouri's Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) through its Transformation of Rural Community Health (ToRCH) Care model.

GVMH will help convene healthcare providers, community organizations and regional stakeholders to foster collaboration, improve care coordination and develop sustainable solutions that address the healthcare challenges facing rural Missourians. Share

The Rural Health Transformation Program is a landmark $50 billion federal investment designed to reshape healthcare in rural communities across America. Through this initiative, Missouri is implementing the ToRCH Care model to strengthen healthcare coordination, improve health outcomes and address the unique needs of rural populations.

Missouri's Rural Health Transformation Office received 41 applications representing all 27 ToRCH Care Community Hub Areas from organizations across the state. Following a competitive review process, one Hub Anchor organization was selected to serve each ToRCH Care Hub.

As the designated Hub 6 Anchor organization, GVMH will help convene healthcare providers, community organizations and regional stakeholders across Henry, Vernon, Bates and St. Clair counties to foster collaboration, improve care coordination and develop sustainable solutions that address the healthcare challenges facing rural Missourians.

The ToRCH Care model is designed to create a more seamless healthcare experience for rural residents by connecting healthcare providers and community organizations, improving access to services and resources and addressing factors that influence overall health.

"Rural healthcare extends far beyond the walls of a clinic or hospital," said Tara Dull, Executive Director of Compliance at Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare. "The ToRCH Care model gives us an opportunity to strengthen partnerships across our communities, better connect individuals with the services and resources they need and work together to address the factors that influence health. We are excited to help bring organizations together and create solutions that improve the health and well-being of our region."

For more information about Missouri's Rural Health Transformation Program, visit the Missouri Department of Social Services website.

About Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is a leading nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to delivering the Golden Standard of Care — World-Class Service, Delivered With Heart. GVMH provides exceptional, patient-centered care through a full spectrum of primary and specialty services across west-central Missouri. To learn more, visit gvmh.org.