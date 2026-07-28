CP Group Partners With National Hospitality Firm to Elevate F&B Offerings and Tenant Experience at Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, a vertically integrated commercial real estate firm with over 8 million square feet owned and managed in Atlanta, including The CTR (“Center”) and Piedmont Center, today announced its partnership with Episcope Hospitality to transform the food, beverage, and tenant amenity experience at Bank of America Plaza, Atlanta's iconic 55-story skyscraper. Episcope Hospitality is a nationally recognized hospitality group – with concepts in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas – known for its pivotal role in the revitalization and amenitization of The Penn District in New York City, where Episcope operates multiple distinct dining concepts.

"We've invested heavily in transforming the building, and bringing on a hospitality partner like Episcope allows us to build on that momentum with experiences that benefit both tenants and the broader community," - Chris Eachus, CP Group Founding Partner. Share

The partnership marks Episcope's entry into the Atlanta market and completes CP Group’s vision for the second phase of capital improvements in the building, which began last month, bringing the firm’s investment in the property to more than $70 million since acquiring the office tower in 2022.

The agreement marks one of the most significant hospitality investments in the building's history and reflects CP Group's ongoing commitment to repositioning the tower as a best-in-class workplace destination.

"This partnership represents the next phase of our long-term vision for Bank of America Plaza," said Chris Eachus, Founding Partner, CP Group. "We've invested heavily in transforming the building, and bringing on a hospitality partner like Episcope allows us to build on that momentum with experiences that benefit both tenants and the broader community. These enhancements reinforce our commitment to creating an environment that meets the needs of today’s professionals and the way they work."

The capital improvements include delivering three distinct concepts to Bank of America Plaza: a vibrant restaurant and bar, a gourmet market and café, and a new tenant-exclusive club anchoring the 37th floor with sweeping views of Atlanta. With Episcope serving as the exclusive operator, the three concepts will span nearly 18,000 square feet and are designed to serve tenants, visitors, and the surrounding Midtown neighborhood from morning through evening.

Episcope will also assume operations of Spire espresso + spirits, the upscale lobby barista café unveiled as part of CP Group’s initial capital improvement program at the tower.

A New Restaurant and Bar Coming to Midtown Atlanta

At the heart of the partnership is a modern restaurant and bar that will replace the prior food hall, located in the ground-floor amenity center, called the “West Wing.” Inspired by the world's finest hotel lobbies, the space will offer multiple distinct dining areas and lounges designed to accommodate everything from working lunches and informal meetings to evening cocktails and late-night gatherings. Warm wood finishes, custom furnishings and layered lighting will cultivate an inviting atmosphere, while a large-format viewing screen will allow the building to host watch parties, cultural programming and community events. State-of-the-art private dining rooms will also provide flexible space for board meetings, corporate entertaining and private celebrations.

Gourmet Market and Café to Provide Coffee, Dining and Grab-and-Go Options

Adjacent to the restaurant, CP Group will introduce a gourmet market and café that complements the building's hospitality-focused environment. Designed to serve both tenants and visitors throughout the workday, the concept will offer specialty coffee, artisanal pastries, made-to-order sandwiches and salads, chef-prepared grab-and-go meals, and a curated selection of locally sourced products and everyday essentials. The West Wing F&B offerings are slated for completion in early 2027.

Exclusive 37th-Floor Tenant Club with Atlanta Skyline Views

On the 37th floor, CP Group will deliver a new tenant-exclusive club designed for working, dining, gathering, and celebrating against the unmatched backdrop of the Atlanta skyline. The semi-private, hospitality-driven amenity will feature food and beverage service through Episcope and will be available to tenants for private events, catered events, and special tenant functions.

Beyond the club itself, Episcope's hospitality program will extend throughout Bank of America Plaza with in-suite catering and delivery offerings, dubbed “room service,” preferred reservation access, tenant discounts, signature programming, and a dedicated sales and event coordination team.

The tenant club is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

CP Group engaged design firms ASD and Kuo Diedrich Chi to serve as the architects, with Leapley Construction executing on the vision.

Proven Hospitality Partner Episcope Marks Entry into Atlanta Market

Episcope Hospitality brings a national portfolio of hospitality concepts that have redefined the tenant and visitor experience at some of the country's most prominent commercial properties. At The Penn District, Episcope similarly operates three distinct dining concepts — The Landing, a full-service restaurant and bar; Office Hours, an all-day coffee shop and market with two locations; and The Perch, a tenant-only rooftop bar.

"Bank of America Plaza is exactly the kind of landmark where Episcope's hospitality model can make a meaningful impact," said David Morton, Founder of Episcope Hospitality. "We build hospitality programs that serve the building and the community alike, creating spaces where people want to gather, connect, and spend time. Atlanta is a city we've had our eye on for years, and we’re thrilled to make Bank of America Plaza our first home in the market.”

To support tenants throughout the transformation, CP Group will maintain interim food and beverage options at Bank of America Plaza. Provided by Fooda, temporary breakfast and lunch offerings will be available weekdays, including rotating restaurant partners, pop-up dining options and daily café services. Spire espresso + spirits will also continue operations as the building’s coffee and grab-and-go destination, serving curated coffee beverages from Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee along with breakfast and lunch offerings.

CP Group acquired Bank of America Plaza in 2022 and has since invested more than $70 million in capital improvements, including a completely redesigned lobby and arrival experience alongside the Spire espresso + spirits barista and café, 100,000 square feet of move-in-ready spec suites, and an elevated tenant experience program. Other amenities at Bank of America Plaza include a renovated 10,000-square-foot conference center space with event and breakout rooms and advanced technology, a 17,000-square-foot fitness club, an onsite bank branch, and a salon.

About CP Group

Founded in 1986, CP Group is a vertically integrated commercial real estate firm and value-add investor with deep market knowledge across the Sunbelt, with a current portfolio of approximately $4 billion. With long-standing roots in Atlanta and a nearly 8-million-square-foot local portfolio that includes The CTR (“Center”) and Piedmont Center, CP Group has acquired, repositioned, and operated more than 180 office and mixed-use properties totaling over 64 million square feet, valued at $8 billion+. CP Group delivers experience-driven environments that support tenant retention and maximize long-term asset value, with offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Denver, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at CPGcre.com.