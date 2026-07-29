-

1NCE and Pessl Instruments Connect Smart Farms Worldwide

  • IoT specialists 1NCE and Pessl Instruments help farmers in 80 countries to connect and manage thousands of weather stations
  • Smart farming solution improves water and fertilizer efficiency
  • Both companies provide critical components at a 99.97% service availability

COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world’s best IoT products, and Pessl Instruments, a global leader in smart agriculture, announce today the roll-out of the METOS by Pessl Instruments weather network solution powered by 1NCE. The smart farming solution provided by Pessl Instruments connects thousands of weather stations and field sensors through a single platform, providing farmers real-time data of precipitation and soil moisture, extreme weather forecasting and crop disease risk in more than 80 countries.

The main challenge for the deployment of smart farming solutions is always providing good coverage in rural areas. Thanks to 1NCE’s global connectivity service available in more than 170 countries, Pessl Instruments can now offer its smart farming solution at global scale with a 99.97% service availability. This consolidates Pessl Instruments as a smart farming powerhouse, helping customers make more informed irrigation and fertilizer decisions.

“Agriculture is one of the most demanding environments in IoT, remote, global, and unforgiving when data stops flowing. Our platform is built to keep Pessl Instruments’ stations online and reporting accurately anywhere in the world, turning raw sensor data into forecasts farmers can trust.” - Nicolas Martinez-Fresno, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, 1NCE

“Our farmers depend on us for a clear picture of their fields, which means our weather stations have to work everywhere, all the time. With 1NCE, we know we will give them the precise insights they need to succeed.” - Gottfried Pessl, CEO & Founder, Pessl Instruments

About 1NCE

1NCE delivers the fundamental software and connectivity platform for customers to create and manage the world's best intelligent products across 170+ countries. https://www.1nce.com/.

About Pessl Instruments

Founded in 1984 in Weiz, Austria, Pessl Instruments GmbH provides smart agriculture solutions worldwide through its METOS by Pessl Instruments weather stations and FieldClimate platform. https://metos.global/

Contacts

Media Contacts
For 1NCE: press@1nce.com
For Pessl Instruments: Katja Sevšek, PR & Marketing, katja.sevsek@metos.global

Industry:

1NCE

Release Versions
EnglishSpanishGermanFrenchItalianDutch

Contacts

Media Contacts
For 1NCE: press@1nce.com
For Pessl Instruments: Katja Sevšek, PR & Marketing, katja.sevsek@metos.global

More News From 1NCE

1NCE and Netmore Combine Cellular and LoRaWAN Access to Deliver Global IoT Coverage

COLOGNE, Germany & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world’s best IoT products, today opened access for its customers to the LoRaWAN® services of Netmore, the world’s leading low power wide area network operator for massive IoT. With growing demand for low power long range connectivity, the Netmore LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) Plugin provides 1NCE customers access to cellular and LoRaWAN IoT coverage options through one p...

1NCE Continues Growth and Expands Its Software, AI and Services Offering

COLOGNE, Germany & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world’s best IoT products, reports another strong growth year, adding another 10 million endpoints. The company now manages 40+ million intelligent products for 30,000+ customers across 17 industries. 1NCE’s software and connectivity platform has become a new industry standard, delivering hassle-free IoT in 170+ countries and regions. The company has a unique vantage point...

1NCE Raises $60 million USD in New Funding

MIAMI & COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1NCE completes its largest funding round to date; the company has raised the equivalent of $160 million USD in total funding since 2017....
Back to Newsroom