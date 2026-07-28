Eagle Point Provides Strategic Financing to Microporous for New Manufacturing Facility

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eagle Point Credit Management LLC (“Eagle Point”), an innovative private credit investment manager, today announced it has provided strategic credit financing to Microporous, a leading manufacturer of advanced battery separators and a portfolio company of Trent Capital Partners. Elda River also participated in the financing.

Eagle Point directly originated and structured this bespoke financing, which will support Microporous’ construction of a lithium-ion battery separator manufacturing facility in Danville, VA, and further expand its capacity to meet accelerating demand for energy storage solutions across automotive, industrial and grid sectors.

“This transaction is an excellent representation of Eagle Point’s ability to leverage our deep sector knowledge and credit underwriting expertise to directly originate and structure bespoke transactions tailored to borrowers’ needs,” said Jennifer Powers, Principal and Head of Infrastructure Credit at Eagle Point. “Microporous’ strong sponsor support, deep operating history, experienced team and established leadership in battery separator manufacturing made this a compelling opportunity for our strategy. We look forward to supporting the Microporous team as it executes on this next phase of growth.”

“This is a pivotal milestone for Microporous as we move from planning into execution,” said John Reeves, CEO of Microporous. “With the support of Trent, Eagle Point and Elda River, we are accelerating our expansion and strengthening our ability to deliver high-performance separator solutions for the lithium-ion battery market.”

Ray Desrocher, Managing Partner of Trent Capital Partners, added: “We are thrilled to support the next phase of Microporous’ growth and for its continued expansion of lithium-ion separator production here in the US. A significant augmentation of the company’s existing lithium-ion separator production capacity in Piney Flats, TN will position Microporous to serve this exploding market for years to come. We are pleased to partner with Eagle Point and Elda River and look forward to the start of construction.”

This transaction underscores Eagle Point’s differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in structuring infrastructure credit opportunities with robust downside protection and sustainable long-term value creation.

About Eagle Point Credit Management

Eagle Point® is an investment manager focused on private credit strategies in inefficient markets, including Portfolio Debt Securities, Regulatory Capital Relief transactions, Infrastructure Credit, Strategic Credit investments, Specialty Finance and CLO securities. Founded by Thomas Majewski in partnership with Stone Point Capital in 2012, Eagle Point manages $14 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors and has over 120 professionals. Please visit www.EaglePointCredit.com for more information.

About Microporous

Microporous is a global leader in the manufacturing of battery separators. Serving industries include automotive, industrial, and energy storage. The company is committed to advancing battery technology through high-performance, reliable separator solutions. Microporous maintains production facilities in Piney Flats, TN, Feistritz, Austria, and soon in Danville, VA.

About Trent Capital Partners

Trent Capital Partners was established in 2010 to invest in businesses where superior execution can generate superior returns. The firm believes that return on capital employed in a business is, above all else, the primary driver of value, and thereby, equity returns. Trent Capital Partners seeks to deploy capital in unique, asymmetric opportunities suited to growth, typically through a combination of market-driven and operationally-driven dynamics.

About Elda River

Elda River Capital is a real assets investment firm focused on energy and energy infrastructure opportunities. The Elda River team has a long history of partnering with exceptional management teams to create value for its stakeholders. Since inception, Elda River has committed over $7.3 billion of capital across more than 74 completed investments. Elda River is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.eldariver.com for more information.