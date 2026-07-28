Breaking Free from the Grid, Costco Teams with Trinity Energy to Pioneer True Commercial Energy Independence

SNOHOMISH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Energy (Trinity), a leading provider of integrated operating systems for sustainable energy solutions has taken Costco Wholesale off grid with the launch of independent, on-site energy system at Costco’s distribution center in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

“By investing in this integrated on-site energy system, we strengthen the reliability of our Port St. Lucie facility while avoiding additional burden on the utility grid." Share

The fully integrated solar and battery platform was installed significantly faster than installing a traditional energy backup system from local power providers, enabling Costco to accelerate its operational readiness, bypass lengthy grid interconnection queues and permitting delays, and benefit from substantial cost savings.

The energy independence solution, which combines solar power, battery storage, and electric fleet charging into one integrated platform, is capable of generating enough power to ensure 24/7 energy reliability for all mission critical energy loads, including data centers and other technology that cannot tolerate outages. Further benefits to Costco include significant reduction of energy costs long-term, IRA tax credits for solar/energy storage programs, avoidance of rising utility rates, and a turnkey way to meet organizational sustainability, impact and net zero goals.

The newly commissioned independent energy infrastructure is designed to establish a new standard for how large facilities are powered, allowing them to operate independently from the grid when needed. The system powers the entire facility, including all building equipment, allowing evaluation of usage for critical loads like lighting, refrigeration, EV charging, and HVAC.

Data collected from the platform allows Trinity to provide insights into usage patterns, offering further significant energy savings through change management. At a time when power reliability, extreme weather, and rising energy costs are creating challenges for businesses across the country, this project represents a major shift in how businesses look at energy. With Trinity’s integrated operating system, large facilities no longer need to rely entirely on the grid, they can now generate and manage their own power on-site.

“As our operations continue to grow, it’s important that we expand responsibly and act as a good partner to the communities we serve,” said Shay Reed, AGMM, CEM at Costco Wholesale. “By investing in this integrated on-site energy system, we strengthen the reliability of our Port St. Lucie facility while avoiding additional burden on the utility grid. This approach supports our continued growth, reduces strain on the broader grid during peak demand, and helps preserve energy resources for the surrounding community.”

More than a single project, the Port St. Lucie system provides a model for how large-scale facilities such as large hyperscale data center operators, semiconductor manufacturers, electric vehicle/battery producers, and major logistics/warehouse operators, can take greater control over their energy. Businesses can operate with reliable, self-directed power while still supporting the broader energy system. This marks a turning point for major commercial operations, where energy independence is becoming a practical and necessary part of doing business.

"The project will inspire greater commitment and support from communities around the country to ease grid capacity through meaningful behind the meter clean energy development efforts like this one,” said Ime Ntekpere, Energy Buyer at Costco Wholesale.

Costco Energy was seeking a proven platform to provide a solution for its energy future that would alleviate burden from the utilities and surrounding community while achieving a balance to meet energy needs in the winter, summer or year-round. Costco Energy presented the problem to Trinity, who responded with an innovative solution.

Trinity’s integrated operating system platform proves that powering large facilities is not only possible, but practical at scale. It offers a clear path forward for companies looking to reduce risk, control costs, and ensure consistent operations, regardless of outside grid conditions.

“Kudos to Costo Energy for having the vision to invest in a forward-looking solution that will reap benefits year-round,” said Gonzalo Stabile, VP, Design and Engineering at Trinity Energy. “For a distribution center of this scale, uninterrupted power is essential to maintain inventory integrity, logistics flow, and overall operational efficiency. Our independent on-site energy infrastructure enables businesses to maintain continuity during grid disruptions, better manage peak demand, and stabilize long-term energy costs.”

About Trinity Energy

Trinity Energy is a leader in off-grid, renewable electrification solutions that help organizations achieve energy independence, resilience, and sustainability. Specializing in modular energy systems that generate, store, and distribute solar power, Trinity serves key sectors including fleet, hospitality, commercial, and multi-family housing. With a focus on speed-to-market, ethical energy practices, and end-to-end project execution, Trinity transforms energy from a utility cost into a strategic business asset. From concept to commissioning, Learn more at www.TrinityEnergy.net.