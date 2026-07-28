ALLO Fiber Selects Vida to Bring AI Agents to Business Customers

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLO Fiber ("ALLO"), a leading provider of fiber-optic broadband services and advanced business solutions, today announced it has selected Vida Global Inc. (NYSE American: VIDA), an AI agent operating system, to power a new AI agent offering for its business customers. The new offering will help businesses automate customer communications and business operations, improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and free teams to focus on growth.

"Our business customers count on ALLO to help them navigate new technologies," said David Hollingsworth, VP of Commercial Sales at ALLO. "As AI becomes an essential part of how businesses operate, we wanted a solution that's powerful, flexible, and simple to implement. Our partnership with Vida enables us to deliver AI agents to our customers with the reliability, security, and expert, local support they expect from ALLO.”

For ALLO business customers, AI agents mean faster response times, fewer missed calls, and the ability to handle customer inquiries around the clock without adding headcount. Agents can manage inbound communications, answer common questions, route requests, and handle routine business workflows, freeing up staff to focus on higher-value work.

Each business customer can customize their agents to reflect their brand, ensuring a consistent experience for their customers across all channels. Vida's AI agent operating system powers the underlying infrastructure, while ALLO handles deployment, support, and ongoing customer relationships, consistent with ALLO's approach to all of its business technology solutions.

"Businesses want AI that delivers immediate value without adding complexity," said Lyle Pratt, Founder and CEO of Vida. "ALLO is making that possible by giving customers an easy way to deploy branded AI agents that answer questions, manage communications, and automate everyday tasks. Together, we're making advanced AI accessible to businesses of all sizes."

Vida AI agents operate autonomously and at scale across business communications and operations. The agents navigate business software to complete workflows while engaging with customers across voice, SMS, email, and chat. Vida's model-agnostic architecture ensures ALLO business customers always run on the most advanced AI available, backed by SOC 2 Type II-certified, HIPAA-ready infrastructure built for real-world business requirements.

To learn more about ALLO's new AI agent services for business, visit AlloBusiness.com/ALLO-intelligence.

About ALLO Fiber

Founded in 2003, ALLO is a telecommunications company delivering world-class, multi-gigabit connectivity through its ubiquitous, 100% fiber-optic networks. ALLO serves more than 50 communities across Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, providing reliable residential services alongside a comprehensive suite of advanced business technology solutions. ALLO’s commitment to performance and customer experience has earned national recognition, including being named the 2026 PCMag Gaming ISP Award Winner for the West North Central States. For more information, visit AlloFiber.com.

About Vida

Vida is an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, manage, and monetize AI agents capable of running business operations and communications. The platform is model-agnostic, orchestrating across Vida's proprietary technology and leading large language models and AI systems, including OpenClaw, to deliver intelligent, full-stack agents across industries. Vida serves direct enterprise customers and a global network of resellers, agencies, and partners. For more information, visit vida.io.