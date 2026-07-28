Actor and Cancer Advocate Patrick Dempsey Stars in Emotional Tribute Video From Guardant Health Memorializing Those Who Have Lost Their Lives to Colorectal Cancer

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the launch of a new video featuring actor and cancer advocate Patrick Dempsey that highlights the more than 55,000 Americans who will lose their lives to colorectal cancer (CRC) this year1, a majority of which will not have been up to date with their colorectal cancer screening.2

"Seeing how many lives we’ve lost to colorectal cancer is heartbreaking...If you’re 45 and over and at average risk for CRC, the most important step you can take for you and your loved ones is to get screened and not wait." - Patrick Dempsey Share

The video pays an emotional tribute to Americans from across the country who have passed from colorectal cancer in recent years, many of which have been pillars of their local communities and fierce colorectal cancer advocates themselves. In the film, Dempsey urges Americans to prioritize their CRC screenings with the new, innovative Shield™ blood test option by Guardant Health that make it quick and easy to screen for CRC.

Developed by the pioneers of oncology blood testing at Guardant Health with more than a million blood tests performed, Shield is the only FDA-approved blood test included in both the American Cancer Society (ACS)3 and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines.

“Seeing how many lives we’ve lost to colorectal cancer is heartbreaking, especially when it’s largely preventable through early, regular screening. Despite this, over 50 million Americans today continue to delay their lifesaving screenings. That’s why I chose to screen with Guardant’s Shield blood test that makes it quick and easy to complete your lifesaving cancer screening with just a blood draw,” said Patrick Dempsey. “If you’re 45 and over and at average risk for CRC, the most important step you can take for you and your loved ones is to get screened and not wait. Talk to your doctor about screening options including the Shield blood test that is making screening easier to complete.”

The burden of colorectal cancer in the U.S. is staggering and growing. According to data from ACS, colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the United States4 and the number one cancer killer for adults under 50.5

"Doug was a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend whose charm, wit and strength touched everyone around him,” said Tracy Compton of her husband Doug who is memorialized in the video and passed from colorectal cancer in 2025. “He found his greatest joy in his family—especially in the simple, meaningful moments shared over weekly dinners and annual vacations. So many people are afraid of being tested and finding out they have cancer, but colorectal cancer can be cured when caught early. His legacy is a reminder to cherish time with your loved ones and encourage those you love to prioritize their colorectal cancer screening."

“To me, Rose was not only my wife of more than 30 years, but my best friend and greatest source of strength since we were 5. She devoted her life to her family and helping others, always leading with kindness, wisdom, and perseverance,” said Eric Hausmann of his late wife. “Throughout her 12-year battle with colon cancer, she faced every challenge with remarkable courage and never stopped living life to the fullest. Oftentimes she would walk up to strangers and ask them if they had gotten screened. She wanted everyone to know this disease was beatable if caught early enough. Her story is a powerful reminder of why awareness, early detection and continued progress in colorectal cancer matters so deeply.”

"David was an accomplished engineer, singer, songwriter, and guitarist who — despite the odds — recorded an entire album of original music while bravely facing stage IV colorectal cancer,” shared Amy Duffy of her late husband David. “His creativity and determination never wavered, and neither did his love for the girls and me. I’m proud to see him continue to inspire people today and encourage more people to take charge of their health and get screened for colorectal cancer.”

In the real-world experience with approximately 200,000 patients tested, Shield is proven to increase screening rates with over 90% of patients completing the test6 – a significant improvement in screening adherence rates over other types of tests.

For more information about the Shield blood test, visit ShieldBloodTest.com.

About Shield

Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About The Dempsey Center

The Dempsey Center was founded by actor Patrick Dempsey in 2008 after his mother’s experience with cancer and as a way to give back to his hometown community of Lewiston, Maine. Today, the Dempsey Center has grown to two locations in Lewiston and Westbrook, Maine, a hospitality home in Portland, Maine, and has adapted to providing robust support virtually via Dempsey Connects. Our programs provide a wide range of comprehensive supportive cancer care that address the physical, functional, social, and emotional well-being of people impacted by cancer. All services are provided at no cost to cancer patients, survivors, care partners, family members, and friends. Learn more by visiting DempseyCenter.org.

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

1 American Cancer Society. Fast Facts: Colorectal Cancer Statistics 2026. https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures/crc-2026/crc-2026-fast-facts.pdf

2 Doubeni, C, et al. Modifiable Failures in the Colorectal Cancer Screening Process and Their Association with Risk of Death. Gastroenterology. 2019 Jan; 156(1): 63–74.e6.

3 American Cancer Society. American Cancer Society Updates Colorectal Cancer Screening Guideline: Major Changes Emphasize Blood-Based and At-Home Stool Testing. Published May 27, 2026. Accessed June 19, 2026. https://pressroom.cancer.org/colorectal-cancer-screening-guideline-update-2026

4 American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures. Accessed June 19, 2026. https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics/colorectal-cancer-facts-figures.html.

5 American Cancer Society. Mortality Under 50 Declines for 4 of 5 Leading Cancers in U.S., but Colorectal Now Top Cancer Killer, New ACS Study Finds. Published January 22, 2026. https://pressroom.cancer.org/under-50-mortality-declines.

6 Graham-Adderton, C., Guerra, C. E., Ngo-Metzger, Q., Hoang, T., & Raymond, V. M. (2025). Implementation of blood-based colorectal cancer screening: Real-world adherence and outcomes.