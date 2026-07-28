Champions and School Districts Partner for a Strong 2026-27 School Year

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families across the country enjoy the last bit of summer, teachers and staff are hard at work preparing for a new school year, and that includes teachers at Champions, one of the nation's leading providers of before- and after-school programs nationwide.

Champions helps ensure students have a safe, engaging place to learn, grow and connect beyond the school day, while giving parents the confidence that their children are supported when school is not in session. Share

This school year Champions will welcome several new schools and school districts to their programs, including Cupertino Union School District in California, Decatur School District 61 in Illinois, Iowa City School District in Iowa, and Spotsylvania County Public Schools in Pennsylvania.

Champions partners with more than 1,150 elementary and middle schools nationwide to provide before-school and after-school care, and school break programs to students ages 5-12. They offer children a safe space to learn, discover and spend time with their peers outside of regular school hours. Champions programs are designed to complement the learning that happens during the school day through their hands-on activities, while also giving children a chance to work on homework and play with their friends.

“Every school year brings new opportunities to support children and families. Through our partnerships with school districts across the country, Champions helps ensure students have a safe, engaging place to learn, grow and connect beyond the school day, while giving parents the confidence that their children are supported when school is not in session,” said Dan Figurski, president of KinderCare for Employers and Champions. “We're proud to work alongside educators and district leaders to meet the evolving needs of families in the communities we serve.”

“We are excited to partner with Champions to expand opportunities for our students and families,” said Jennifer K. Turner, executive director of Elementary Education for Spotsylvania County Public Schools. “This collaboration supports our commitment to providing safe, enriching environments and helps meet the diverse needs of our parents and community.”

"Fontana Unified School District is extremely pleased with our partnership with Champions and the extended learning opportunities they offer all of our Transitional Kindergarten students before- and after-school,” said Maria A. Garces, assistant director, Early Education Department for Fontana Unified School District. “What started as a small partnership has now grown to all elementary schools that offer Transitional Kindergarten. The Champions team works collaboratively with the Early Education Department to offer a high-quality Transitional Kindergarten program. Champions' staff is professional, caring, and wonderful to work with, and the service they provide is a tremendous benefit to our young learners and their families."

Champions programs are conveniently located within the schools they support and offer flexible schedules to support families’ individual needs. Champions also works with a variety of state and federal agencies, as well as employers, to help families access tuition assistance for their program.

Champions is part of the KinderCare Learning Companies, a nationwide provider of early childhood education and care and in addition to providing before- and after-school programs, Champions is able to offer support to teachers through a tuition benefit of 10% off child care at any KinderCare Learning Center.

Families can learn about the Champions before- and after-school programs in their area online at discoverchampions.com.

About Champions®

As a leading provider of before- and after-school learning and school break programs, Champions, part of the KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE: KLC) family of brands, serves children on school grounds at local elementary schools around the country. Champions offers kids fun activities in a challenging environment, giving parents peace of mind, and administrators a dedicated partner in delivering high-quality education. For more information, visit DiscoverChampions.