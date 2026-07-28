SoFi and Notre Dame Athletics Launch Landmark Multi-Year Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the everything app for digital financial services, today announced a multi-year partnership with Notre Dame Athletics as the department's official financial services partner and the first brand to appear as a jersey patch on the Fighting Irish uniforms. The partnership expands SoFi’s commitment to helping people get their money right, especially early in their financial journeys when good habits lead to long-term success. One in three graduates say that financial management skills are the top resource they wish they had access to while completing their college degree.¹

The partnership expands SoFi’s commitment to helping people get their money right, especially early in their financial journeys when good habits lead to long-term success. Share

SoFi will establish a new annual $1.4 million fund to support Notre Dame Athletics' “4 for Forever” program, increasing access to scholarships, financial education, career development, and exclusive opportunities for student-athletes across the University's 26 varsity sports.

"Notre Dame has spent generations developing champions in the classroom and on the field," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. "The grit, discipline, and determination of Notre Dame's student-athletes reflect the same ambition we see in our members every day. We are proud to partner with Notre Dame Athletics to help inspire the next generation and create opportunities that will shape their financial futures."

"Our ‘4 for Forever’ promise at Notre Dame is paramount to providing the best student-athlete experience in the country,” said Pete Bevacqua, University of Notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics. “SoFi shares in this commitment to developing strong, ambitious leaders who are set up for success at Notre Dame and beyond. Together, our relationship will create lasting value for our student-athletes and their families for generations to come."

A Partnership Built Around Financial Confidence

As Notre Dame Athletics' official financial services partner, SoFi will support student-athletes on and off the field through financial education, career development and marketing opportunities, exclusive on-campus experiences, national broadcast integrations, and community engagement initiatives.

The collaboration will include:

SoFi Champions Scholarship: A comprehensive scholarship program dedicated to walk-on student-athletes, annually recognizing one men's and one women's student-athlete who exemplify ambition, resilience, leadership, and service. Each recipient will receive a one-year full tuition scholarship.

A comprehensive scholarship program dedicated to walk-on student-athletes, annually recognizing one men's and one women's student-athlete who exemplify ambition, resilience, leadership, and service. Each recipient will receive a one-year full tuition scholarship. Student-Athlete Financial Success Hub: Bringing SoFi's financial education, planning tools, personalized guidance, and products directly to campus, giving student-athletes the resources to make smarter financial decisions during college and prepare for life after graduation.

Bringing SoFi's financial education, planning tools, personalized guidance, and products directly to campus, giving student-athletes the resources to make smarter financial decisions during college and prepare for life after graduation. SoFi Saturdays & Member Experiences: Bringing SoFi members, students, alumni, and fans together through ticket giveaways, tailgates, private events, and exclusive experiences that celebrate Notre Dame Athletics throughout the year.

Bringing SoFi members, students, alumni, and fans together through ticket giveaways, tailgates, private events, and exclusive experiences that celebrate Notre Dame Athletics throughout the year. Fighting Irish Jersey Patch: SoFi will be featured across all game and practice uniforms for Notre Dame’s 26 varsity teams.

This landmark partnership between SoFi and Notre Dame Athletics will showcase one of college athletics’ iconic brands in a new way to enable financial empowerment across the world.

Explore how SoFi can help you achieve financial independence at https://www.sofi.com/NotreDame.

About SoFi

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is the everything app for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. 14.7 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money and buy, sell and hold their crypto – all in one app – and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi’s technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 133 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

©2026 SoFi Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Notre Dame Athletics

As it pertains to athletic and academic success, the University of Notre Dame has few peers across the nation. Sponsoring 26 varsity athletic programs, Notre Dame teams have won 39 national championships that span over 100 years of competitive excellence. The University’s first national title was earned by football in 1924, led by legendary head coach Knute Rockne. Notre Dame athletic teams have continued to claim noteworthy national championships recently, including back-to-back titles by men’s lacrosse in 2023 and 2024 and both men’s and women’s fencing teams earning national titles in 2026. The Fighting Irish football team also appeared in the 2025 College Football Playoff Championship Game. Notre Dame athletic teams have produced the third-most Academic All-Americans among Division I schools and Fighting Irish student-athletes have ranked first or second among Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rating for 19 straight years.

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¹ Lumina Foundation-Gallup’s 2026 State of Higher Education: https://www.gallup.com/analytics/644939/state-of-higher-education.aspx