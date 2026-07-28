Credit Union 1 (Alaska) Expands Collaboration with NCR Atleos Through Statewide ATM Branding in Circle K Stores

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Credit Union 1 (CU1), headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska, is expanding its collaboration with Atleos through an ATM branding agreement at Circle K stores in Alaska, reinforcing its commitment to accessible, convenient self‑service banking for members across the state.

Under the agreement, Atleos displays Credit Union 1 branding on ATMs in 24 Circle K locations throughout Anchorage, Fairbanks, Wasilla and the Kenai Peninsula. The initiative, launching in July-August 2026, provides continuity of service while establishing a consistent and recognizable CU1 presence across high‑traffic retail locations.

Credit Union 1 serves Alaskan communities statewide and manages more than $1.7 billion in assets, making it the second largest credit union in Alaska. With members spread across vast geography and diverse communities, reliable access to cash through trusted retail locations is a critical element of the credit union’s service model.

Operating across one of the most geographically expansive and logistically complex environments in the world, Credit Union 1 utilizes ATM infrastructure backed by strong monitoring, fulfillment and service capabilities. NCR Atleos brings significant expertise in supporting self‑service banking at scale—even in remote and demanding environments—and provides operational services across Alaska.

“Access and convenience are essential for our members, no matter where they live in Alaska,” said Mark Burgess, President/CEO of Credit Union 1. “Our collaboration with NCR Atleos and the branding agreement at Circle K in Alaska extends the reach and visibility of Credit Union 1 into the everyday places our members already visit, making it easier for them to access their financial services while they shop, fuel and travel across the state.”

This agreement is one of many continued efforts that have expanded CU1's reach across Alaska, including new branch openings in Kotzebue, Wasilla and Skagway in 2025, a branch opening in Homer coming in August, and the recently approved merger with MAC Federal Credit Union. Together, these investments continue to strengthen access, convenience and service for members statewide.

“Retail ATM access plays a critical role in expanding financial access across large and remote regions,” said Steven Nogalo, General Manager of North America for Atleos. “By supporting Credit Union 1’s Circle K branding initiative statewide, Atleos is helping deliver self‑service access backed by operational strength and proven service capabilities. We’re proud to deepen this relationship and help support members across Alaska.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is an Alaskan financial cooperative with a mission to help members achieve their financial goals by focusing on excellent service and value. Founded in 1952, Credit Union 1 currently has 15 branches and growing, more than 112,000 members and $1.7 billion in assets. Anyone who lives or works in Alaska is eligible to join Credit Union 1.