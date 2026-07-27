Wayne County Selects e2Companies for New York Microgrid and Energy Resiliency Project

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e2Companies, a leading provider of integrated solutions for power generation and distribution, today announced it has been selected by Wayne County to develop a comprehensive microgrid and energy resiliency solution for the Wayne County Campus in Lyons, New York.

Under the agreement, e2Companies will lead the delivery of a turnkey microgrid solution, providing system design, engineering, construction, commissioning, monitoring, and long-term operational support. Supporting the project are 34 Group, serving as construction manager, and ZoKa Solutions, providing project management and delivery oversight. Together, the project team will deliver a resilient energy solution designed to maintain uninterrupted power to critical county facilities and facilitate seamless transitions between utility and onsite resources.

"Reliable power is fundamental to delivering essential public services," said James Richmond, CEO at e2Companies. "Wayne County is taking a proactive approach to infrastructure resilience by investing in a solution that helps safeguard critical operations, improves energy reliability, and positions the county to respond effectively during grid disruptions. We are proud to partner with Wayne County on this important initiative."

As part of the project, e2Companies will evaluate the campus's current and future energy requirements and deploy its Virtual Utility® platform to enhance resiliency and energy management. The on-site R3Di® system will provide 24/7 conditioned power, enable seamless transitions between utility and onsite energy resources, and optimize campus energy performance through peak demand reduction, load shifting, utility and grid services participation, and real-time analytics powered by the Grove365® optimization network.

Wayne County Superintendent of Public Works Kevin Rooney said they are committed to maintaining reliable services for residents and ensuring our facilities are prepared for a range of operating conditions.

"The e2Companies microgrid and resiliency solution will help strengthen the county's energy infrastructure while providing a flexible foundation for future growth, modernization, and expanded capabilities," Rooney said.

Together, the initiatives underscore a growing focus among local governments on strengthening critical state and energy infrastructure, enhancing energy security, and ensuring continuity of essential public services while preparing for future energy needs. As public-sector organizations face growing demands on aging infrastructure, projects like these are helping redefine how local governments approach energy preparedness and continuity planning.

“Our partnership with Wayne County builds on the momentum we've established across Western New York,” said Jeffrey Bonerb, Vice President of Strategic Business Partnerships at e2Companies. “Following the commissioning of our Microgrid and Resiliency Solutions Project with Erie County, it's exciting to see the success continue across the region. Together with 34 Group, we've built a strong local team focused on delivering tailored energy solutions that help communities strengthen resilience and prepare for the future.”

About e2Companies

e2Companies® is the first vertically integrated Virtual Utility® for power generation, distribution, and energy economics in the marketplace. e2Companies’ patented technology, the R3Di®, is a Sub-Cycle Stability Bus™ (SCSB™) that delivers clean and conditioned power with deterministic sub-cycle control of active power (kW/MW) and reactive power (kVAR/MVAR). The R3Di® is continuously monitored by Grove365® to optimize resources and unlock new revenue opportunities for customers. Learn more at www.e2companies.com

About Wayne County

Wayne County, located along the southern shore of Lake Ontario in New York's Finger Lakes region, is home to vibrant communities, productive farmland, thriving businesses, and diverse recreational opportunities. County government is dedicated to delivering quality public services, supporting economic growth, enhancing public safety, and improving the quality of life for residents and visitors. Learn more at www.waynecountyny.gov

About the Partners:

34 Group

34 Group is a Buffalo-based firm, established by Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti, providing general contracting, construction management and self-performed construction services. A New York State Certified Minority Business Enterprise, 34 Group’s team of designers, builders, schedulers, and compliance professionals bring a combination of expertise and leading-edge technology to deliver projects with the highest craftsmanship, on schedule, and within budget. Learn more at www.34group.com

ZoKa Solutions

ZoKa Solutions is a construction-focused project management and operations consulting firm that helps organizations streamline workflows, improve project visibility, and strengthen execution. Through hands-on support, process optimization, and technology expertise, ZoKa delivers practical solutions that help teams complete projects with greater efficiency, control, and confidence. Learn more at www.zokasolutions.com