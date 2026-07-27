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Tecnotree Strengthens LATAM Growth with New Digital Transformation Contracts Worth USD 8.8 Million

original Tecnotree Strengthens LATAM Growth with New Digital Transformation Contracts Worth USD 8.8 Million

Tecnotree Strengthens LATAM Growth with New Digital Transformation Contracts Worth USD 8.8 Million

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tecnotree, a global leader in AI-native Digital Business Support Systems (BSS) and digital platform solutions, today announced it has secured new digital transformation contracts across Latin America with a combined value of USD 8.8 million, reinforcing the company’s continued commercial momentum and expanding its presence across one of its key strategic growth markets.

Tecnotree Strengthens LATAM Growth with New Digital Transformation Contracts Worth USD 8.8 Million

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Across the engagements, Tecnotree will deploy its AI-native digital platform and B2B Marketplace for enterprises to simplify customer and business operations through intelligent digital engagement, real-time monetization, digital commerce and partner ecosystem management and AI driven marketing and experience management. By providing a unified digital foundation, the platform enables communications service providers to launch services faster, deliver more personalized customer experiences and adapt more rapidly to evolving market demands while creating sustainable long-term business value.

These latest contract wins build on Tecnotree’s growing commercial momentum across the Americas and underscore the company’s continued success in supporting communications service providers as they modernize their digital ecosystems. With an established regional presence and a proven track record of delivering large-scale digital transformation programmes, Tecnotree continues to expand its customer base while strengthening long-term partnerships across one of the world’s most dynamic telecommunications markets.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a global leader in AI-native Digital BSS and fintech solutions, helping communications service providers accelerate digital transformation, monetize next-generation services and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Tecnotree serves operators across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East through its cloud-native, TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA)-compliant platform.

Contacts

Media Contact
Prianca Ravichander
Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Commercial Officer
Tecnotree
marketing@tecnotree.com

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Tecnotree

HEX:TEM1V
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Headquarters: Espoo, Finland
CEO: Padma Ravichander
Employees: 1000
Organization: PUB
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Contacts

Media Contact
Prianca Ravichander
Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Commercial Officer
Tecnotree
marketing@tecnotree.com

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