OpenHome and ElevenLabs Partner to Grow Voice AI Development in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenHome, an ambient AI operating system for the next generation of hardware devices, today announced the launch of a Japan developer program in partnership with ElevenLabs Japan G.K. (hereinafter “ElevenLabs”), the Japanese subsidiary of the voice AI company ElevenLabs, to support developers building voice applications and AI agents in Japan.

"We think some of the most interesting ambient AI products will come from Japan." — Shannon Wu, CEO, OpenHome Share

OpenHome is an operating system for AI hardware. Developers build programmable AI agents, choosing the voice, personality, and behavior, and deploy them to hardware in one click. The platform makes devices intelligent and runs at the edge, so assistants respond fast and fit in hardware as small as a toy.

ElevenLabs makes the text-to-speech and speech-to-text models the new Japanese-language program is built around. Japanese speech relies on pitch accent, context, and subtle nuance, making natural intonation and expression especially important for voice AI applications. OpenHome selected ElevenLabs as its featured voice partner for its first voice partnership in Japan.

Apply to the Japan Developer Program

OpenHome enables developers to make custom experiences for AI devices. The program is selective, providing accepted applicants with ElevenLabs credits for their OpenHome projects. Developers can apply at dev.openhome.com. OpenHome will review applications individually, and accepted participants will receive a limited allocation of ElevenLabs credits for use on their OpenHome projects. Participation and credit allocations are subject to approval and availability.

"Japan has a long history of technology innovation in consumer hardware, and we're committed to bringing the next generation of AI and voice interfaces to the Japanese ecosystem," said Shannon Wu, CEO of OpenHome. "We think some of the most interesting ambient AI products will come from Japan."

"Japan's developers have a strong track record of turning advanced technologies into useful products," said Hajime "Jim" Tamura, General Manager, Japan and Korea at ElevenLabs. "We're pleased to support OpenHome's program and help builders explore natural Japanese voice experiences in real-world devices."

Partnership Details

ElevenLabs TTS and STT models are featured within OpenHome's developer SDK.

Program participants receive ElevenLabs credits for their OpenHome projects.

Open to developers in Japan, with documentation and community support in Japanese and English.

About OpenHome

OpenHome is an ambient AI operating system for the physical world. Developers and enterprises use it to build programmable AI assistants for real-world devices. More at openhome.com.

About ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is an AI research and product company transforming how people interact with technology. ElevenAPI gives developers access to its AI audio models, including speech synthesis and speech recognition. More at elevenlabs.io.