World Wide Technology and Horizon3 Launch Strategic Partnership to Rewrite the Cybersecurity Playbook for the AI Era

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, and Horizon3, the AI-native proactive security leader behind the NodeZero® Platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises build continuous, evidence-based cyber resilience at a moment when AI is fundamentally changing the speed, scale, and sophistication of attacks.

As the first step in the partnership, WWT and Horizon3 launched a Mythos Infrastructure Readiness Assessment joint solution, which helps organizations actively test and validate if they can withstand sophisticated, AI-accelerated attacks with their current infrastructure.

The Urgency Is Real

Artificial intelligence has collapsed the timeline between vulnerability and exploitation. Attackers now use AI to discover weaknesses, generate novel exploits, and move laterally through enterprise environments at machine speed. Yet most organizations still measure their security posture through slow, inconsistent periodic assessments and compliance exercises, leaving them exposed to today’s fast-moving AI threats.

This disconnect is spotlighted in Horizon3’s State of Assumed Security 2026 report, which reveals that only 30% of organizations actively test for real-world exploitability after applying a patch. Instead, nearly half default to simple vulnerability rescanning, a process that completely fails to prove whether an underlying attack path was actually neutralized.

The result is a dangerous gap between assumed security and actual resilience. What's required is a fundamental shift from periodic, compliance-driven assessments to continuous, autonomous security operations.

Why WWT Chose Horizon3

As WWT advised the world’s largest enterprises, it saw a consistent, concerning pattern: organizations investing heavily in security controls they had never pressure-tested under real attack conditions. By combining Horizon3’s autonomous security validation platform with WWT's consulting, architecture, integration, and managed services capabilities, the partnership gives enterprises a repeatable operational model for proving cyber resilience, not just assuming it. To accomplish this, the autonomous platform leverages actual exploitable attack paths, discovered and verified at machine speed across cloud, hybrid, identity, and on-premises environments, rather than simulated risk scores.

WWT’s choice to partner with Horizon3 reflects its standing as a category's defining company. Horizon3 was recently recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2026, ranked #3 overall on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and named the #1 cybersecurity company on the Inc. 5000 in 2025. More than 5,500 organizations, including the NSA, CISA, Fortune 100 enterprises, and major healthcare systems, rely on NodeZero to validate their defenses and prioritize what actually matters.

"Every major technology shift redefines infrastructure and resilience, and the AI era demands a complete rewrite of the security playbook," said Jim Kavanaugh, Co-Founder and CEO, World Wide Technology. "As our customers face machine-speed, AI-driven threats, they can no longer rely on static defense strategies. Horizon3's autonomous validation capabilities perfectly complement WWT's consulting and architecture expertise. Together, scaled through our Advanced Technology Center (ATC) and global managed services, we are helping enterprises move from assumptions to definitive evidence, ensuring their operational defenses perform exactly as intended."

Introducing the Mythos Infrastructure Readiness Assessment

The first joint solution delivered under this strategic partnership is the Mythos Infrastructure Readiness Assessment. This offering moves beyond traditional vulnerability scanning to actively prove whether an enterprise’s infrastructure can withstand sophisticated, AI-accelerated attacks.

Delivered through Horizon3.ai’s NodeZero® platform, the assessment produces three things security leaders can immediately act on:

Validated map of exploitable attack paths across cloud, hybrid, identity, and enterprise environments

Analysis of which security controls are performing as intended and which are not

Prioritized remediation roadmap tied to actual business risk

The output is an executive-ready briefing that gives CISOs the evidence they need to make better investment decisions, accelerate remediation, and demonstrate measurable progress to their boards about how ready their security infrastructure is to withstand AI-based attacks.

"In the AI versus AI era, it’s now even harder to decide what NOT to fix. Just because you’re vulnerable doesn’t mean you’re exploitable, you could have a compensating control in place that disrupts the attack chain. Viewing yourself through the eyes of an attacker using comprehensive pentesting is the best way to ensure your teams are fixing problems that are truly exploitable, known to be used by threat actors, and that will lead to a business consequence. With that information you can clearly articulate to leadership what the risk is whether to adjust resources or accept that risk," said Snehal Antani, CEO, Horizon3. "By partnering with a global powerhouse like WWT we are giving defenders the upper hand by transforming how the world’s largest organizations prioritize risk and operationalize cyber resilience at scale."

The Mythos Assessment marks the foundation of a deeply strategic, multi-phased relationship. WWT and Horizon3 intend to continually expand their co-innovated offerings, embedding autonomous validation across the entire infrastructure lifecycle and helping enterprises safely navigate AI adoption.

Learn more about the Mythos Infrastructure Readiness Assessment and WWT's cybersecurity solutions at https://www.wwt.com/category/security/overview.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider helping organizations make a new world happen by turning ambition into real-world outcomes. Founded in 1990, WWT brings together strategy, deep technical expertise and world-class technology partnerships to help public- and private-sector organizations design, build and scale intelligent AI, digital, cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Through its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem featuring state-of-the-art hardware and software, WWT enables clients and partners to conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology and then deploy solutions at scale using its global integration and distribution capabilities. With more than 14,000 team members and over 60 locations worldwide, WWT's culture—grounded in core values and leadership philosophies—has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its commitment to innovation, trust and creating a great place to work for all. WWT provides products and services to large enterprise, global service provider and public sector clients in up to 130 countries across six continents. Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company, supports commercial and SMB markets in the U.S. and Canada.

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About Horizon3

Horizon3, the AI-Native Proactive Security Company behind NodeZero®, shifts the advantage from attackers to defenders by giving organizations the power to fight AI with AI. NodeZero, the World’s Best AI Hacker™, autonomously tests your defenses at machine speed, safely finds and prioritizes exploitable attack paths, instantly verifies fixes, and drives a continuous hack, fix, verify loop. More than 5,500 organizations including the NSA, CISA, Fortune 100 enterprises, and major healthcare providers trust Horizon3 to prioritize what matters and for security you can prove. Follow HORIZON3 on LinkedIn and X.