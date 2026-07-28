Merit and EdgeTunePower Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver Grid-Ready AI Power Infrastructure

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merit and EdgeTunePower Inc. (ETP) today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of grid-ready, mission-critical power infrastructure for hyperscale data centers, independent power producers (IPPs), and their EPC partners.

Through this strategic partnership, Merit and ETP are giving customers an end-to-end solution spanning engineering studies, digital modeling, control systems, Hardware-in-the-Loop testing, commissioning, and long-term operational support. Share

The need for deeper integration of analytical models and physical power plant control has never been greater. The rapid growth of AI is driving unprecedented demand for new power infrastructure. At the same time, evolving NERC and utility grid requirements are making inverter-based resource projects significantly more complex to design, validate, and commission. These challenges require advanced modeling, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) validation, and proven control strategies long before a project reaches commissioning.

Through this strategic partnership, Merit and ETP are giving customers an end-to-end solution spanning engineering studies, digital modeling, control systems, Hardware-in-the-Loop testing, commissioning, and long-term operational support.

“As AI, large-load facilities, and inverter-based resources reshape the grid, customers need more than equipment; they need confidence that complex power systems will perform as designed before they’re energized,” said Mesa Scharf, Chief Product Officer at Merit. “By combining Merit’s controls and commissioning expertise with EdgeTunePower’s modeling and HIL capabilities, we're bridging the gap between engineering studies and real-world operation.”

By validating power system controls before commissioning, the value-added partnership helps customers reduce technical and schedule risk while accelerating commercial operation.

“As AI data centers integrate battery energy storage, on-site generation, and advanced plant controls, ensuring reliable system performance has become increasingly complex,” said Sam Maleki, Ph.D., P.Eng., Chief Growth Officer – Data Centers at EdgeTunePower. “By combining advanced power system studies, EMT modeling, and real-time Hardware-in-the-Loop validation with Merit’s controls expertise, we're helping customers reduce technical risk, accelerate commissioning, and deliver grid-ready facilities with confidence.”

Together, Merit and ETP are creating an integrated engineering, controls, and validation platform that helps customers move confidently from power system design through commissioning and long-term operation. This key partnership is uniquely positioned to support hyperscale AI data centers, utility-scale renewable energy, and other complex grid-connected infrastructure.

To learn more, please visit https://meritcontrols.com/ and https://www.edgetunepower.com/.

About Merit

Merit provides proven grid integration products and services for utility-scale power generation, delivering complete SCADA and power plant control solutions, from system design and commissioning support for EPCs to long-term service support for IPPs. Merit’s controls solution manages more than 25 GW of utility-scale solar PV and 15 GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS). This extensive operating footprint demonstrates Merit’s proven ability to deliver reliable, scalable control solutions across diverse renewable energy applications. The company is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, with a remote office in Toledo, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.meritcontrols.com or visit the company's LinkedIn page.

About EdgeTunePower Inc.

EdgeTunePower Inc. (ETP) provides advanced engineering, control systems, and real-time validation solutions for AI data centers, inverter-based resources (IBRs), energy storage systems, and on-site generation facilities. ETP specializes in power system integration, stability assessments, grid interconnection studies, plant control systems, and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing to ensure reliable operation of next-generation energy infrastructure. Through its expertise in EMT simulation, real-time digital simulation, digital controls, and power system automation, ETP helps utilities, developers, hyperscalers, OEMs, EPCs, and system operators reduce project risk, accelerate deployment schedules, and enhance grid reliability while supporting the rapid growth of electrification and AI-driven loads. For more information, please visit https://www.edgetunepower.com/ or visit the company’s LinkedIn page.