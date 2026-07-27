CIM Group and Bryant Group Ventures Affordable Housing Impact Fund Secures Commitment from KeyBank

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group, a leading real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer, and Bryant Group Ventures, founded by influential leader and entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, announced today that its Affordable Housing Impact Fund (AHIF, the Fund) completed its latest closing with a capital commitment from KeyBank.

This commitment has triggered upsizes from Truist Bank and Flagstar Bank, bringing the Fund’s total investment capacity to over $315 million through fund equity and access to loan capacity.

“KeyBank is pleased to support the CIM-BGV Affordable Housing Impact Fund and its efforts to expand access to affordable and attainable housing. This commitment reflects our longstanding focus on putting capital to work with partners who help serve and strengthen our communities,” said Celia Smoot, Senior Vice President – Head of Equity Originations, KeyBank.

CIM-BGV Impact Ventures, an impact-driven partnership between CIM and Bryant Group Ventures, seeks to invest in opportunities that create and preserve affordable housing across the U.S. through the acquisition of existing properties and ground-up development. The AHIF continues to advance a strong pipeline of activity in markets including Southern California, Georgia, Washington D.C. Metro, New York Metro and Florida.

For more information, visit www.cimbgvimpactventures.com.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.

About Bryant Group Ventures

Bryant Group Ventures (BGV) is the primary business leadership and engagement platform tied to John Hope Bryant Enterprises (JHBE), which is a family of companies, organizations, and associated enterprises founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Hope Bryant. As the strategic umbrella for several mission-driven organizations—including Operation HOPE, Bryant Group Advisors, and BG Digital Media, which platforms his highly successful podcast with iHeart Media, his best-selling book series, and Straight Talk Live Video Series with more than 900 million views since 2023, BGV blends purpose with performance to create lasting social and economic change. Through public-private partnerships, thought leadership, and scalable ventures, JHBE and Bryant Group Ventures champion what Bryant calls the “silver rights movement”—the next chapter in the fight for opportunity, ownership, and dignity. Bryant’s associated ventures are responsible for more than $4B in deployed capital in underserved communities nationwide.