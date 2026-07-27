tastytrade Launches Prediction Markets, Giving Active Traders a Direct Way to Trade Real-World Market Events

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tastytrade, the online brokerage firm created by traders for self-directed investors, today launched Prediction Markets, putting CFTC-regulated event contracts on the catalysts active traders already watch—Fed decisions, inflation and jobs prints, the VIX, crude, and crypto—directly inside the platform they already trade. Powered by Apex Fintech Solutions and available 24/7, it turns a view on the number, the decision, or the result into a single, defined-risk trade that settles right next to stocks, options, and futures. tastytrade is the first brokerage to launch on Apex's turnkey FCM infrastructure.

Big news, tastytrade just launched Prediction Markets. Got a view on the Fed, the next inflation print, the VIX, crude, or crypto? Now trade the event, not the reaction. Defined risk, yes-or-no outcomes, 24/7 (yes, nights & weekends). Share

Prediction Markets is a CFTC-regulated offering and fully integrated into the tastytrade platform, so customers can seamlessly trade event contracts in a segregated account alongside their existing positions in a single, unified view. Contracts resolve to a straightforward yes-or-no outcome, with pricing that reflects real-time probabilities. The result is a trading experience built for how active traders think: fast, focused, and driven by catalysts, not just price charts.

tastytrade Prediction Markets launches with a catalog built around the catalysts active traders monitor such as major equity indices; Treasury yields; the VIX, and the U.S. dollar; Fed, ECB, BoE, and BoJ rate decisions; headline inflation, jobs, and growth prints (CPI, PCE, nonfarm payrolls, GDP, ISM); leading crypto including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP; and the most-traded energy and metals products like crude, natural gas, gold, silver, and copper. Contracts trade across timeframes from hourly to yearly, giving traders the flexibility to take a position when it matters most.

“Customer demand for simple, directional trades is accelerating, and we built Prediction Markets for the way active traders already think. We focused it on the catalysts our customers already trade: the Fed, the inflation print, the VIX, crude, crypto,” said Pete Mulmat, Head of Brokerage, tastytrade/IGNA. “Most markets make you trade around the outcome and wait for the news to get interpreted. This flips it. If you have a view on the number, the decision, or the result, you trade the event, not the reaction, with defined risk, a clear payoff, no complex strategies, and 24/7 access including the evenings and weekends when traditional markets are closed.”

“tastytrade has one of the most engaged, sophisticated trading communities anywhere, and we built this to live right inside the platform they already use,” said Travis McGhee, Global Head of Digital Markets at Apex Fintech Solutions. “Apex’s turnkey FCM infrastructure helps firms like tastytrade offer prediction markets and get to market faster without building FCM technology or connecting to exchanges from scratch. We’re proud to have tastytrade as the first firm live on Apex's FCM infrastructure.”

About tastytrade

tastytrade is an award-winning brokerage firm established in 2017 to change the way people invest. tastytrade empowers investors seeking to actively manage their own money with a powerful platform and access to educational content for stocks, options, and futures trading. tastytrade is a subsidiary of IG US Holdings, Inc., parent to tastylive, the financial content and education platform; tastyfx, the fastest-growing forex broker in the United States; tasty Software Solutions, LLC; and a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG), a global fintech company that provides award-winning products, platforms, and access to ~19,000 financial markets to investors around the world. Learn more at www.tastytrade.com.

Trading prediction markets is highly speculative and not suitable for all investors. You may lose 100% of your invested capital. These markets are offered through Apex Clearing. Read risk disclosures at tastytrade.com/disclosures/.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

Apex Clearing Corporation is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA member; futures and event contract trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Participants risk losing their entire investment, including fees, and should carefully consider whether trading is appropriate given their experience and financial resources. The legal landscape for event contracts continues to evolve, and state or federal actions—including enforcement proceedings—could result in trading halts, mandatory liquidations, or position cancellations with little advance notice. Please read the full Risk Disclosure Statement and Event Contracts Risk Disclosure at https://apexfintechsolutions.com/legal/disclosures/apex-clearing-futures-disclosures/ before trading.