Dropzone AI Featured in Public Television Program "All Access with Andy Garcia" Examining the Future of Security Operations

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropzone AI, a leading agentic SOC company, has been featured on "All Access with Andy Garcia," a program distributed to Public Television (PTV) stations nationwide, in a feature exploring the future of cybersecurity and the growing role of AI in security operations. It examines how, as organizations rely on increasingly complex digital systems, security teams are responding to rising alert volumes, sophisticated threats, and a cybersecurity workforce shortage that continues to challenge organizations worldwide.

Security Operations Centers (SOCs) are under growing pressure to investigate more alerts while maintaining speed and accuracy. Research from Dropzone AI and the Cloud Security Alliance, conducted across 148 security analysts, found that AI-assisted investigations improved accuracy by up to 29% and reduced investigation time by as much as 61%, highlighting the role AI can play in helping security teams scale operations and strengthen cyber resilience. Dropzone AI is helping organizations meet this challenge through its agentic SOC: a coordinated team of specialized AI agents that investigates alerts, gathers evidence, and documents findings, helping security teams complete investigations faster, operate more efficiently, and move beyond basic automation while their analysts stay in command.

"The real bottleneck for today's security challenges isn’t a lack of security tooling or expertise; it's the capacity to investigate what matters most," said Edward Wu, Founder and CEO of Dropzone AI. "Security defenders are outnumbered and AI is becoming a trusted teammate for security analysts by performing meaningful investigation work autonomously, allowing defenders to respond faster while focusing their expertise where it has the greatest impact. We're proud to be a leader in how AI is shaping the future of cyber defense."

Dropzone AI is continuing to expand its vision for the Agentic SOC. Most recently, the company made AI Threat Hunter generally available, an AI agent that runs hypothesis-driven threat hunts across the security stack and surfaces the threats and coverage gaps alerts alone miss, expanding its growing team of AI SOC agents. Looking ahead, Dropzone AI envisions every security team pairing human expertise with teams of autonomous AI agents, giving analysts the capacity to meet threats at scale, while keeping analysts focused on the work that requires human judgment.

Dropzone AI will showcase its latest agentic SOC innovations at Black Hat USA 2026, taking place August 1-6 in Las Vegas. Visit the team at booth #3740 in Mandalay Bay to learn how autonomous AI agents are transforming modern security operations.

Watch "All Access with Andy Garcia" featuring Dropzone AI.

About Dropzone AI

Dropzone AI is the agentic SOC you operate. A coordinated team of specialized AI agents investigates every alert, hunts every lead, and actions every advisory around the clock, while your analysts stay in command. Proven in production across 300+ environments, Dropzone closes the coverage gap human capacity alone can't. Learn more at www.dropzone.ai.