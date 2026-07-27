Ode with Anthropic and LogicGate Announce Partnership to Scale Expert-Led Client Outcomes through Accelerated Agentic Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Ode with Anthropic (Ode) and LogicGate announced an initiative to accelerate the delivery of new agentic capabilities to LogicGate customers. LogicGate, the leading AI GRC platform for the Enterprise, is working with Ode to amplify the way customers build, implement, and update GRC programs, improving time to value and multiplying the impact of what its implementation team can deliver for customers.

LogicGate is building the agentic GRC platform for the Enterprise, with AI woven into the core of Risk Cloud. Under this partnership, Ode helps LogicGate scale and accelerate the delivery of that roadmap, bringing frontier AI implementation capacity powered by Anthropic’s models to speed how new agentic solutions reach customers. LogicGate’s deep GRC expertise, connected customer data, and implementation best practices remain the differentiator, ensuring AI is applied with human judgment to mission-critical GRC workflows that improve organizational trust and resilience.

“LogicGate’s engagement with Ode reflects the company’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to better serve its customers, empower its employees, and support long-term growth,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Ode. “We have worked with the LogicGate team, and Diego specifically, for a while now, and their creativity and willingness to rewire their business for constant reinvention make them ideal partners on track for major outcomes in the age of AI.”

“We chose to work with Ode because they truly understood that agentic capabilities need context, and that LogicGate’s experience, connected data, and implementation best practices are the differentiator,” said Diego Panama, CEO of LogicGate. “Together we are putting frontier AI to work behind our team so they can spend more of their time on the expertise and client outcomes that set LogicGate apart.”

About Ode with Anthropic

Ode is an enterprise AI transformation company formally launched in 2026 through a partnership between Anthropic, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and a consortium of global investors including Apollo Global Management, General Atlantic, GIC, Goldman Sachs, Leonard Green & Partners, and Sequoia. Ode helps organizations move AI from experimentation to full-scale deployment, and is focused on the highest-impact growth opportunities. Ode combines Anthropic’s frontier AI models with a team of experienced AI engineers to help organizations identify where AI can have the greatest impact and build the systems that deliver it. For more information, visit https://www.ode.com/.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the leading AI GRC platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform’s core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class agentic platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.