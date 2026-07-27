KBRA Assigns AA+ Rating to City of Atlanta, GA Airport General Revenue Bonds, Series 2026

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA+ to the City of Atlanta, Georgia's (the City) Airport General Revenue Bonds (GARBs), Series 2026A-1 (Non-AMT) (Green Bonds), Series 2026A-2 (Non- AMT), Series 2026B-1 (AMT) (Green Bonds), and Series 2026B-2 (AMT) issued for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (the Airport). Concurrently, KBRA affirms the long-term rating of AA+ for the City's outstanding Airport General Revenue Bonds and Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Subordinate Lien Airport General Revenue Bonds (Hybrid PFC Bonds). The Outlook for all the City's Airport Revenue Bonds is Stable.

The City's GARBs, including the Series 2026 Bonds, are secured by a pledge of, and senior lien on, the Airport’s net General Revenues, while the City's Hybrid PFC Bonds are secured by a senior lien on PFC revenue and a subordinate lien on the Airport’s net General Revenues. KBRA makes no rating distinction between the GARBs and Hybrid PFC Bonds given the strength of debt service coverage on both liens and the subordinate pledge of Airport net revenues available to pay Hybrid PFC debt service, if needed. Currently the Airport has approximately $3.16 billion and $1.38 billion of GARBs and Hybrid PFC Bonds, respectively, outstanding. Proceeds of the Series 2026 Bonds, a portion of which the City designates as Green Bonds, will finance various projects within the Airport’s capital improvement program (CIP, known as ALTNext), repay commercial paper and short-term notes outstanding, fund a deposit to the debt service reserve fund, pay capitalized interest, and pay various issuance costs.

Key Credit Considerations

Credit Positives

Expansive, vibrant and economically diverse air trade area generates strong demand for air travel.

Robust utilization, in part driven by an advantageous geographic location and physical layout that economically supports Delta Air Lines’ largest connecting hub operations.

Strong financial performance, liquidity, and debt service coverage, with considerable capacity to absorb planned debt issuance related to the ATLNEXT capital program.

Credit Challenges

Increasing debt burden and attendant risks associated with the Airport’s ongoing significant, multi-phase capital plan.

Significant financial and operational reliance on Delta and its regional partners though mitigated by Delta’s favorable financial position and the critical nature of the Airport to the carrier’s network operations.

Continued high, though moderating, dependence on connecting traffic which exposes the Airport to the operating needs and decisions of the airlines rather than local market forces.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Completion of ATLNEXT projects on time and on-budget, with financial metrics outperforming the forecast.

For Downgrade

Material increases in ATLNEXT costs beyond current estimates, resulting in heightened leverage and weakened debt and financial metrics.

While a remote prospect, the permanent loss in passenger volumes leading to non-competitive airline costs, impaired liquidity and materially weakened DSC.

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Methodology

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

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